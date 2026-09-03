Raute Corporation: Changes in Raute Corporation's Executive Board

Raute Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, September 3, 2026, at 08:30 a.m. EEST

Changes in Raute Corporation's Executive Board

Timo Kupsanen, EVP, Analyzers and a member of Raute's Executive Board has been appointed to lead also the Services business unit. As of September 3, 2026, he will be responsible for both the Analyzers and Services businesses in the role of EVP, Analyzers and Services.

This appointment follows the previously on June 24, 2026, announced decision of Kurt Bossuyt, Executive Vice President, Services, to continue his career with another employer. Kurt Bossuyt will leave Raute's Group Executive Board as of September 3, 2026.

The combined leadership structure supports closer collaboration between the Analyzers and Services businesses and strengthens Raute's ability to develop customer-focused solutions and services.

Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, comments:

"Analyzers and Services are strategically important businesses for Raute. Bringing them under one leadership strengthens our ability to serve customers, develop our offering, and capture growth opportunities across the customer lifecycle. Timo's strong customer focus and business development experience provide an excellent foundation for leading both businesses."

Raute thanks Kurt Bossuyt for his contribution to the development of the Services business and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Raute Group's Executive Board and the members' areas of responsibility as of September 3, 2026:

Mika Saariaho, President and CEO

Jani Roivainen, Executive Vice President, Wood Processing - Wood Processing business unit

Timo Kupsanen, Executive Vice President, Analyzers and Services - Analyzers and Services business units

Arto Kaikkola, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) - Sales, marketing & communications, commercial excellence

Tarja Moilanen, Chief People Officer (CPO) - Human resources, people development, health & safety

Ville Halttunen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - Finance, ICT, IR, ESG, other business support.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mr. Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Main media, www.raute.com