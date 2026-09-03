Raute Corporation: Changes in Raute Corporation's Executive Board

Raute Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, September 3, 2026, at 08:30 a.m. EEST
Changes in Raute Corporation's Executive Board
Timo Kupsanen, EVP, Analyzers and a member of Raute's Executive Board has been appointed to lead also the Services business unit. As of September 3, 2026, he will be responsible for both the Analyzers and Services businesses in the role of EVP, Analyzers and Services.
This appointment follows the previously on June 24, 2026, announced decision of Kurt Bossuyt, Executive Vice President, Services, to continue his career with another employer. Kurt Bossuyt will leave Raute's Group Executive Board as of September 3, 2026.
The combined leadership structure supports closer collaboration between the Analyzers and Services businesses and strengthens Raute's ability to develop customer-focused solutions and services.
Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, comments:
"Analyzers and Services are strategically important businesses for Raute. Bringing them under one leadership strengthens our ability to serve customers, develop our offering, and capture growth opportunities across the customer lifecycle. Timo's strong customer focus and business development experience provide an excellent foundation for leading both businesses."
Raute thanks Kurt Bossuyt for his contribution to the development of the Services business and wishes him success in his future endeavors.
Raute Group's Executive Board and the members' areas of responsibility as of September 3, 2026:
Mika Saariaho, President and CEO
Jani Roivainen, Executive Vice President, Wood Processing - Wood Processing business unit
Timo Kupsanen, Executive Vice President, Analyzers and Services - Analyzers and Services business units
Arto Kaikkola, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) - Sales, marketing & communications, commercial excellence
Tarja Moilanen, Chief People Officer (CPO) - Human resources, people development, health & safety
Ville Halttunen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - Finance, ICT, IR, ESG, other business support.
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mr. Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Main media, www.raute.com
RAUTE IN BRIEF - Making Wood Matter
Raute is the partner to future-proof the wood industry. Our technologies cover different production processes with supporting digital and analytics solutions for engineered wood products. Additionally, we offer a full-scale service concept ranging from spare parts to regular maintenance and modernizations. Our innovative hardware and software solutions are designed to support our customers' efficient consumption of natural resources. In mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Raute's head office and main production plant is located in Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, and in Pullman, WA, USA. Raute's net sales in 2025 were EUR 175.5 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2025 was 698. More about Raute:www.raute.com.