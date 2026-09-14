Raute Corporation: Inside information: Raute signs contracts worth EUR 31 million for plywood production expansion in Estonia

Raute Corporation, Inside information, September 14, 2026, at 6:00 pm EEST

Insider information: Raute signs contracts worth EUR 31 million for plywood production expansion in Estonia

Raute Corporation has signed contracts worth approximately EUR 31 million with Kohila Vineer OÜ of Estonia, part of the Latvijas Finieris Group, for technology deliveries to expand the company's plywood production. The total contract value includes several orders received during the third quarter. Following the terms of the agreements, the project has become effective in its full scope upon the signing of the final delivery contract today.

The order includes a comprehensive set of production lines and supporting technologies for veneer and plywood manufacturing. The delivery represents a complete solution combining Raute's proven R5 series and the latest automated R7 series technologies across key production processes. The scope includes veneer drying and grading line, scarf-jointing line, and patching line modernization, as well as plywood lay-up, pre-pressing, hot-pressing, repairing, and overlaying lines.

Raute will provide installation supervision, commissioning, and ramp-up support for the start-up of the production lines. The installation will be carried out by the customer.

The deliveries are scheduled for the second half of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028. The production lines will be started up gradually from autumn 2027 onwards.

"It was important for us to select a reliable partner for this significant investment. Raute's ability to deliver a comprehensive solution across the production process was a key factor in our decision. This investment supports our long-term development and strengthens our production capabilities," says Andres Laht, Member of the Board, Kohila Vineer OÜ.

Kohila Vineer OÜ is part of the Latvijas Finieris Group, an international company specializing in the development, production, and sales of birch plywood products under the Riga Wood brand. The Group operates plywood and veneer production facilities in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Finland, and serves a wide range of industrial customers globally. More information: www.finieris.lv

"We are pleased to support Kohila Vineer in this investment. The project highlights our capability to deliver large-scale solutions where strong process expertise complements our technology offering," says Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, Raute Corporation.

Kohila Vineer OÜ is part of the Latvijas Finieris Group and operates in the plywood industry in Estonia.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com