Bekaert signs agreement enabling a new industrial future for its tire cord production site in Sardinia, Italy

Bekaert has signed a preliminary agreement with Nuova Icom, a Sardinian industrial engineering and metalworking company, for the reindustrialization of its Macchiareddu site in Sardinia (Italy).

The preliminary agreement signed with Nuova Icom provides for the transfer of Bekaert's Macchiareddu site as well as the reemployment of Bekaert employees at the site, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the agreement.

Over recent years, structural changes in the tire industry have affected market demand and the competitive position of Bekaert's tire reinforcement site in Sardinia. As a result, production activity at the site has progressively declined and tire cord production is no longer viable under current market conditions.

The agreement is the result of a process in which Bekaert has proactively explored solutions that could provide a sustainable future for the site while supporting employment continuity in the region.

Bekaert fully recognizes the significance of this transition for employees, their families and the local community. The company intends to continue the ongoing discussions in a constructive and collaborative manner, consistent with the approach that has characterized the process to date.

The transaction is anticipated to close in October 2026, subject to the completion of the consultation process and customary conditions.