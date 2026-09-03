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WKN: A1C8J5 | ISIN: BE0974258874 | Ticker-Symbol: BK8N
Stuttgart
03.09.26 | 10:31
38,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
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NV BEKAERT SA Chart 1 Jahr
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38,60039,05011:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 08:36 Uhr
116 Leser
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Bekaert signs agreement enabling a new industrial future for its tire cord production site in Sardinia, Italy

Bekaert signs agreement enabling a new industrial future for its tire cord production site in Sardinia, Italy

Bekaert has signed a preliminary agreement with Nuova Icom, a Sardinian industrial engineering and metalworking company, for the reindustrialization of its Macchiareddu site in Sardinia (Italy).

The preliminary agreement signed with Nuova Icom provides for the transfer of Bekaert's Macchiareddu site as well as the reemployment of Bekaert employees at the site, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the agreement.

Over recent years, structural changes in the tire industry have affected market demand and the competitive position of Bekaert's tire reinforcement site in Sardinia. As a result, production activity at the site has progressively declined and tire cord production is no longer viable under current market conditions.

The agreement is the result of a process in which Bekaert has proactively explored solutions that could provide a sustainable future for the site while supporting employment continuity in the region.

Bekaert fully recognizes the significance of this transition for employees, their families and the local community. The company intends to continue the ongoing discussions in a constructive and collaborative manner, consistent with the approach that has characterized the process to date.

The transaction is anticipated to close in October 2026, subject to the completion of the consultation process and customary conditions.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.