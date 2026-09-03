IEG - Italian Exhibition Group SpA: Vicenzaoro September 2026: IEG brings the jewellery value chain together as new exhibition hall opens with T.Gold

VICENZA, Italy, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicenzaoro opens tomorrow, September 4, for a milestone edition for Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) and the global jewellery industry. Running until September 8, the trade show brings together around 1,300 exhibitors from 38 countries representing the entire supply chain, and buyers from more than 130 countries, while unveiling exhibition infrastructure and a deeper integration of technology within its distinctive Jewellery Boutique Show format.

At the centre of this transformation is the opening of the new Hall 2, a two-level, 23,000-square-metre building designed by GMP and part of a €60 million investment by IEG in the Vicenza exhibition centre. The infrastructure enhances the capacity and connectivity of the venue, supporting Vicenzaoro's evolution as a leading global trade platform.

Another development is the integration of T.Gold, which showcases jewellery manufacturing technologies, into the Vicenzaoro exhibition district.

Starting with this edition, T.Gold will be held in Hall 4 twice a year, in January and September. Reflecting the importance of technology as a driver of innovation and competitiveness, it will bring technologies and innovation such as additive manufacturing, automation, sustainability solutions and precious-material recovery, closer to the brands and manufacturers they serve.

"This edition marks an important milestone in the evolution of Vicenzaoro, but its significance extends well beyond the exhibition itself. By bringing technology to the show twice a year and connecting the entire jewellery value chain, we are strengthening Vicenzaoro's position as a global trade and knowledge platform where innovation, manufacturing, products and international markets converge. The industry is moving in this direction, and we want Vicenzaoro to be a strategic catalyst for that evolution," said Matteo Farsura, Global Exhibition Manager Jewellery & Fashion at Italian Exhibition Group.

The integration of T.Gold further reinforces the Jewellery Boutique Show format that distinguishes Vicenzaoro. The model brings specialised communities across the jewellery supply chain together within one exhibition ecosystem, from technology and manufacturing to finished jewellery, gemstones, components, watches and packaging.

In addition, Vicenzaoro September will host the CIBJO Centenary Congress. The World Jewellery Confederation's gathering, bringing together 400 key leaders from around the world in Vicenza, further highlights the city's role in the international gold community. With its new infrastructure, twice-yearly technology showcase and integrated value-chain approach, Vicenzaoro September 2026 marks a new phase for IEG and the global jewellery industry.

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