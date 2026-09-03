The Deterra Drug Disposal Pouch, which is made with 50% or more I'm green bio-based polymer, has gained Accredo Packaging a number of leading packing industry awards.

Developed by Verde, the patented drug disposal technology is designed to deactivate unused medications, preventing drug diversion and mitigating the risk of pharmaceuticals leaching into groundwater and waterways. The partial use of I'm green bio-based polymer derived from renewable sugarcane, reduces the carbon footprint of the packaging material compared to equivalent fossil-based polyethylene, all whilst maintaining the technical performance required for pharmaceutical disposal applications.

Material Innovation and Application

The Deterra pouch required a material that could meet strict technical specifications without relying entirely on traditional, fossil-based plastics. By utilizing I'm green bio-based polyethylene, the packaging has a reduced carbon footprint whilst maintaining the performance of conventional polyethylene. Backed by the API Group, a family and minority owned company with 40+ years in the packaging industry, Accredo Packaging's expertise in advanced film design, engineering, and processing enabled the successful incorporation of bio-based materials into a high-performance flexible packaging structure. This achievement demonstrates that incorporating bio-based materials and maintaining functional performance are not competing priorities.

"These awards are a testament to how I'm green bio-based portfolio enables our partners to meet the most rigorous technical standards and their sustainability commitments," said Andres Prince, Key Account Manager at I'm green bio-based. "By integrating renewable materials into a product as critical as the Deterra pouch, we are demonstrating that the transition to a bio-based economy is happening now." Braskem supplies the I'm green bio-based polyethylene resin used in the Deterra pouch.

Industry Recognition

The Deterra pouch's successful application of I'm green bio-based materials, has been recognized by the packaging industry for excellence in both technical design and innovation in bio-based material applications:

Award Organization Category Silver Award Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) Packaging Excellence Silver Award Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) Sustainability Award of Distinction PAC Global Technical Package Design

Bio-based materials in practice

The Deterra pouch illustrates how bio-based polymers can be utilized to reduce product carbon footprints at the very start of polymer production. The use of renewable sources of carbon, instead of fossil-based sources, can still provide versatility and high-performance that can meet the demands of even the most specialized packaging materials. Through advanced engineering and manufacturing, Accredo Packaging enables the successful application of bio-based materials derived from renewable and recyclable sugarcane in high-performance packaging, allowing brands to reduce their product carbon footprint compared to equivalent fossil-based polyethylene, whilst maintaining the stringent performance and safety standards their applications require.

About Accredo Packaging

Accredo Packaging is a global flexible packaging manufacturer with domestic U.S. and Asia operations, engineering packaging solutions that support customer performance and sustainability goals for consumer and healthcare applications.

About Verde Environmental Technologies

U.S.-based innovator focused on developing science-based solutions for medication deactivation and disposal. The company developed the Deterra Drug Deactivation System to help prevent drug misuse, reduce accidental poisoning, and protect the environment from pharmaceutical contamination.

About I'm green bio-based

With over 15 years of market presence, I'm green bio-based is Braskem's portfolio of plant-based plastics made from responsibly sourced sugarcane. Designed to enable a more sustainable and circular economy, it helps brands reduce environmental impact by leveraging renewable feedstocks, transparent life-cycle data, and third-party verified carbon benefits while maintaining performance, recyclability, and compatibility with existing manufacturing processes. I'm green bio-based empowers product innovation that consumers can trust and brands can scale.

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Contacts:

For press information, please contact: Daniela Sene Roma: daniela.sene@braskem.com