

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in August to the highest level in nearly two years, figures from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent yearly in August, faster than the 0.4 percent increase in July. The expected inflation rate was 0.5 percent. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in September 2024.



Transport charges were 2.7 percent more expensive compared to last year, and housing and energy costs increased 2.0 percent. On the other side, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 1.1 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 2.3 percent lower.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.4 percent in August after falling 0.1 percent in July. The renewed monthly rise was driven by higher housing rentals along with increasing costs for petrol, diesel, heating oil, and inpatient hospital services.



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