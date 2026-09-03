Biohit Oyj: New scientific review supports non-invasive biomarker-based triage for gastric cancer risk

Press release

Published on September 3, 2026 at 12:00 pm local time (EEST)

New scientific review supports non-invasive biomarker-based triage for gastric cancer risk

A new scientific review published in Cancers supports the use of non-invasive serum biomarkers to identify patients at increased risk of gastric cancer who should be referred for endoscopy.

The review evaluated blood biomarkers, liquid biopsy technologies and advanced endoscopic methods for gastric cancer risk stratification and early detection. The authors conclude that non-invasive biomarkers should primarily be used to triage patients for endoscopy rather than replace endoscopy as the diagnostic reference standard.

Among the non-invasive approaches evaluated, serological markers of gastric mucosal atrophy were considered the closest to clinical deployment. The review highlights their biological rationale, relatively low cost and the availability of prospective and Western validation data.

Biohit's GastroPanel® is based on blood biomarkers reflecting the structure and function of the gastric mucosa and Helicobacter pylori infection. The review specifically discusses GastroPanel and studies using pepsinogen I, pepsinogen II and gastrin-17 for the assessment of gastric mucosal changes and neoplasia.

The review concludes that, in low-incidence Western healthcare systems where population-wide endoscopic screening is not economically feasible, the strongest current evidence supports serum pepsinogen testing combined with H. pylori assessment to identify individuals who should undergo endoscopy.

"This review supports the fundamental clinical idea behind GastroPanel: we do not need to perform gastroscopy on everyone, but we need better tools to identify the patients who should be prioritized for endoscopy. The growing scientific evidence supports a model where non-invasive biomarkers are used first to assess risk and scarce endoscopy resources can then be targeted to the patients who need them most," says Jussi Hahtela, CEO of Biohit Oyj.

The authors also identify important remaining research needs, particularly prospective validation in asymptomatic Western populations and further development of risk-stratification approaches. They emphasize that biomarker tests should be evaluated according to their ability to guide endoscopy and improve patient pathways rather than solely by their ability to diagnose cancer independently.

This conclusion is consistent with Biohit's strategy of positioning GastroPanel as a non-invasive triage tool. Biohit's existing clinical evidence has shown that biomarker-based risk stratification can substantially reduce unnecessary gastroscopies while prioritizing patients at increased risk.

The review, Biomarkers in Gastric Cancer: Blood Biomarkers, Liquid Biopsy, Artificial Intelligence, and Risk-Stratified Care, was published in Cancers on 28 August 2026.

Reference: Kim HD, Morocho B, Lee E, Kwon S. Cancers. 2026;18:2792. doi:10.3390/cancers18172792.

Further information:

Jussi Hahtela, CEO, Biohit Oyj, tel. +358 50 383 5948

investor.relations@biohit.fi

www.biohithealthcare.com

Biohit in brief

Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish health technology company. Biohit's mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and it has a subsidiary in the UK. Biohit Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group.