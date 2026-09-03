Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 02 September 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 02 September 2026 970.72 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 960.42 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
03 September 2026
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