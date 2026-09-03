

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L), on Thursday announced that Katie Worgan will step down as Group Chief Operating Officer at the end of 2026.



The company also appointed Jamie Ovenden to the newly created role of Group Chief Technology, Data and Innovation Officer.



The newly created role combines technology, data, AI and platforms under one leader as L&G works to become a simpler, more focused and competitive business.



Ovenden will also join the company's Management Committee.



Ovenden joins the company from Schroders plc (SDR.L), where he served as Group Chief Technology Officer and led global digital transformation and innovation.



Schroders is 0.09% higher at GBp 584.50 on the London Stock Exchange.



Legal & General Group is 0.39% higher at GBp 288.60 on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News