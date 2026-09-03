

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The yen rose to 1-month highs of 181.48 against the euro, 210.99 against the pound, 156.36 against the U.S. dollar and 193.10 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 184.18, 214.33, 158.97 and 195.57, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to near 4-week highs of 112.14 and 113.14 from early lows of 113.91 and 114.88, respectively.



The yen climbed to a 2-month high of 91.66 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 93.05.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 179.00 against the euro, 209.00 against the pound, 155.00 against the greenback, 190.00 against the franc, 109.00 against the aussie, 110.00 against the loonie and 90.00 against the kiwi.



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