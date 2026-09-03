

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.0910 against the pound, from an early low of 1.0963.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to 2-day highs of 0.9384 and 0.8083 from early lows of 0.9420 and 0.8131, respectively.



If the Swiss franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the pound, 0.92 against the euro and 0.79 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News