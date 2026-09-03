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WKN: A0MUZU | ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ6
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 17:35
4,490 Euro
+0,67 % +0,030
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4504,50014:20
4,4504,50012:03
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 13:00 Uhr
75 Leser
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Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom facility in Canada reaches milestone of 115 million transponders

  • 115 million toll transponders produced at Kapsch TrafficCom's Mississauga facility
  • Operations moved to a new site in 2024, bringing together production and support teams
  • A transponder leaves the production line approximately every three seconds

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapsch TrafficCom has reached another major production milestone in North America: 115 million toll transponders have now rolled off the production lines at the company's Mississauga facility.

Designed for long-term reliability, the devices provide transportation agencies with consistent toll collection performance, dependable revenue capture and a 10-year warranty. Drivers benefit from a simple 'windshield and forget it' experience, with transponders that are reliable in daily use and can be moved between vehicles.

"This milestone is a testament to the quality of our work and the trust our partners have in us," said JB Kendrick, President, Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "For agencies, reliable transponder technology means accurate toll transactions and dependable revenue collection. For drivers, it means a device that simply works, year after year. Together with our customers, we've helped make toll collection more efficient and convenient for millions of road users while supporting more sustainable transportation."

In 2024, Kapsch TrafficCom relocated operations to a new site on Crestlawn Drive in Mississauga, bringing production and support teams together under one roof while maintaining the capacity to manufacture millions of transponders and other traffic technology devices each year. More than 100 employees work at the facility, which continues a manufacturing tradition that dates back to 1978.

The transponders produced in Mississauga enable drivers to pay tolls electronically without stopping at toll plazas, helping reduce congestion, travel times and vehicle emissions. Known for their durability and dependable performance in everyday operations, the devices are used in major tolling programs across North America, including E-ZPass and Highway 407 in Ontario. The facility also supports Kapsch TrafficCom's broader tolling portfolio, including switchable transponders for managed lanes, an increasingly important tool for agencies looking to fund improvements and expansion.

Extending product lifecycles through refurbishment

In addition to manufacturing new transponders, the facility supports sustainability initiatives through refurbishment and lifecycle extension programs. Since 2017, Kapsch TrafficCom has refurbished hundreds of thousands of transponders, helping keep more than 26 tons of electronic waste out of landfills while generating significant cost savings for customers. The same quality standards, 10-year warranty and testing procedures are applied to refurbished units as to newly manufactured devices. The site also works with local vendors for components such as plastic cases and uses recycled plastic tubs to move millions of cases each year between suppliers and the plant, reducing transport-related emissions and eliminating disposable cardboard boxes and other packaging.

Founded in 1978, the Mississauga operation originally produced electronic display systems before being transformed into a manufacturing hub for advanced traffic management and tolling technologies following Kapsch TrafficCom's acquisition of the business in 2010. Today, with 115 million units produced and a transponder leaving the production line approximately every three seconds, the facility remains an important part of the company's North American manufacturing footprint.

More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthier world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the company covers the entire customer value chain, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VIENNA: KTCG). In its 2025/26 financial year, about 2,700 employees generated revenues of EUR 431 million.

Press contact:
Sandra Bijelic
Head of Corporate Communications?Ashley Boncimino
Kapsch TrafficCom Regional?Marketing Manager
P +43?664?628 1720 Kapsch TrafficCom
[email protected] [email protected]

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SOURCE Kapsch TrafficCom AG

© 2026 PR Newswire
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