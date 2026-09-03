

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Iran retaliated against US military attacks Tuesday with drone strikes targeting US allies Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait defying President Donald Trump's warning that Iran would be 'hit much harder.'



Iran's state-run IRIB quoted Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi as saying on Wednesday that 18 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in US attacks across the country.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps alleged that the victims included children. U.S. Central Command denied Iran's claim, and said its forces carried out a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets.



In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Jordan and drones to Bahrain and Kuwait, reports say.



On Tuesday, Trump had repeated his warning of launching more military action against Iran. 'The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians' failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan. If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!,' he wrote on Truth Social.



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