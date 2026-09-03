

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The easing in bond yields provided some respite to global markets that helped offset the risk aversion triggered by the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Fed rate cut expectations also eased as markets waited for the monthly non-farm payrolls data due from the U.S. on Friday morning.



The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter-percentage rate hike on September 16 at 60.2 percent, declining from 63.2 percent a day earlier, amidst an easing in bond yields.



Wall Street Futures are trading close to the flatline. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has dropped more than a quarter percent while hawkish bets about a rate hike by Bank of Japan and possibility of official intervention boosted the yen. Ten-year sovereign bond yields eased across regions.



Crude oil price benchmarks are trading slightly with gains above a percent. Gold extended gains with a surge of more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,106.90, up 0.09% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,666.30, down 0.00% Germany's DAX at 25,818.70, down 0.10% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,764.15, up 0.07% France's CAC 40 at 8,250.38, down 0.37% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,344.55, down 0.28% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,208.00, down 0.18% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,020.10, up 0.46% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,942.09, up 0.02% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,213.31, down 0.39% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,579.48, up 0.26%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.22, down 0.38% EUR/USD at 1.1606, up 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.3498, up 0.08% USD/JPY at 156.36, down 1.48% USD/CHF at 0.8095, down 0.42% AUD/USD at 0.7185, up 0.22%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.784%, down 0.21% Germany at 3.3682%, down 0.26% France at 4.241%, down 0.24% U.K. at 5.2049%, down 0.61% Japan at 2.969%, down 1.10%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $97.14, up 1.58% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $92.55, up 1.69% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,471.19, up 1.28% Silver Futures (Dec) at $66.17, up 1.08%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $77,725.70, up 1.28% Ethereum at $2,398.13, up 0.89% BNB at $701.60, up 2.66% XRP at $1.37, up 2.86% Solana at $100.34, up 1.56%



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