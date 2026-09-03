

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $266.41 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $50.30 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $307.67 million or $2.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.1% to $1.671 billion from $1.219 billion last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $266.41 Mln. vs. $50.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.671 Bln vs. $1.219 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.70 B To $ 1.80 B



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