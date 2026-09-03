With effect from September 04, 2026, the subscription rights in OncoZenge AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 15, 2026.
With effect from September 04, 2026, the paid subscription shares in OncoZenge AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 09, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|ONCOZ TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030264XXX
|Order book ID:
|538050
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from September 04, 2026, the paid subscription shares in OncoZenge AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 09, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|ONCOZ BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030264XXX
|Order book ID:
|538051
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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