Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ONCOZ TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030264XXX Order book ID: 538050 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ONCOZ BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030264XXX Order book ID: 538051 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from September 04, 2026, the subscription rights in OncoZenge AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 15, 2026.With effect from September 04, 2026, the paid subscription shares in OncoZenge AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 09, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB