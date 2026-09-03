

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - NATO and the European Union have vowed to step up pressure on Russia after the unsuccessful drone attack on Leipzig airport, which Germany blamed on Russia.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Brussels to discuss Russia's attack in Leipzig last month.



The German government has identified Russia as behind an attempt to attack cargo planes at Leipzig/Halle Airport. Had this attack succeeded, it would have resulted in enormous damage and possibly even loss of life. Ursula von der Leyen said this was an attack using military-grade material, carried out by Russian operatives on EU soil.



In a strongly worded statement the EU chief vowed that the European bloc and the western military alliance will not tolerate it. 'We stand in full solidarity with Germany. And If the intention was to make us think twice about supporting Ukraine, I can tell you, it has only strengthened my resolve. Intimidation will not work. And this is why I am meeting with NATO's Secretary-General today. We are united. Europe and NATO will not just maintain our pressure on Russia. We will increase it. And we will not stop. Not until Russia stops bombing and killing innocent children, men and women in Ukraine.'



'Leipzig marks a new escalation on European Union soil directly attributed to Russia,' said the European Commission President.



She noted that it is part of a broader pattern of increasingly dangerous incidents. 'Repeated incursions into our airspace. Drones that paralyze our airports. Interference with our critical infrastructure. Europeans are faced with a hard truth that this is the new normal.'



Von der Leyen stressed the need to step up and be ready to respond to Russia's recklessness faster and better. 'We must treat our everyday infrastructure as frontline targets and protect it accordingly. And we will support any Member State - Russia targets. Europe already has Rapid Response Teams which can respond to these styles of attacks whether they occur inside or outside our Union.'



She suggested that more sanctions against Russia 'to cut even deeper into Russia's war chest' are on the way.



Von der Leyen said EU Member States are currently looking at Ukraine's new payment request worth several billion euros that would cover Ukraine's air defenses, including the highly advanced PAC-3 Patriot air defense systems.



The European Union is working on the FREYA project with Ukraine to build continental anti-ballistic missile defenses. All of this is on top of the '90 billion euro support loan' for Ukraine that is already at work. Since June, we have issued 8.5 billion EUR for drones and missiles for Ukraine. And this money would also buy fighter jets from European industry.



She added that the EU and NATO have put forward an 800 billion euro defense investment plan to establish a faster, more integrated alert system across Europe.



Addressing European Defense Ministers in Ireland, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska called for sustained pressure on Russia, as well as increased support to Ukraine, particularly air defense. She called on Ministers to make further contributions to the missile interceptors program while also looking to their own stocks for additional supply.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News