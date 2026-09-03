Smarsh's AI agent, Archie, hits a 72% self-service deflection rate; its internal workflow agent, Emmy, is saving support representatives more than 7 hours per case

Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, helps regulated organizations, including many of the world's largest banks, insurers, and government agencies, capture and act on digital communications to stay ahead of risk. As customer support demand grew, Smarsh set out to deliver faster, accurate answers without compromising the compliance rigor those organizations depend on.

Launched last year, its answer was Archie, an AI-powered customer support agent built on Agentforce. Today, Smarsh announced that Archie achieved a 72% deflection rate and 2.6 out of 3 resolution confidence score, surpassing company benchmarks. The results validate how agentic AI can improve customer experiences and operational efficiency while supporting the trust, governance, security, and compliance requirements of highly regulated industries, creating a repeatable model for responsible AI adoption.

Out of 405 interactions in the second quarter of 2026, more than seven in 10 customer sessions were resolved without requiring human support. Archie also earned a 2.6 out of 3 resolution confidence score*, underscoring the reliability of its AI-generated responses, a critical bar for Smarsh and the regulated organizations it serves.

"A year ago, we set out to use AI in a way that would create tangible value for our customers and our teams," said Rohit Khanna, Chief Customer Officer at Smarsh. "The most important result isn't simply that Archie can resolve routine needs faster. It's that our customers can trust us to get a consistent experience while our people have more time to focus on the complex issues where their knowledge and judgment matter most. Those results give us a model we can now scale responsibly across the business."

Archie Moves from AI Experimentation to Enterprise Scale

Since its launch last year, Archie has moved from an initial customer service use case to an effective model for delivering faster, more efficient support at scale through AI-powered self-service. By connecting intelligent automation with human expertise, Archie illustrates how agentic AI can reshape customer engagement without losing the governance and security customers expect.

Now Smarsh is extending that model beyond customer service. Emmy, the company's second AI agent built on Agentforce, brings the same approach to internal workflows by giving support representatives instant account snapshots, including ownership, status, and case history, plus AI-assisted resolution guidance at case closure.

Launched in late March 2026, Emmy reached a 65% adoption rate among support representatives by the end of June, exceeding Smarsh's 50% target, with 120 of 185 representatives using Emmy since launch. Additionally, 31% of cases have been resolved using AI since launch, surpassing the company's 20% target, based on support representatives' reports at case closure.

Smarsh support cases often require extensive troubleshooting, system-log analysis, and engineering escalation, and teams using Emmy saved an average of 7.5 hours per case compared with similar cases handled by the same representatives before AI was introduced. These savings exceeded Smarsh's five-hour target, creating more capacity to focus on customers with complex support needs.

"Smarsh is a standout example of how Agentforce is helping enterprises scale trusted AI in the way a regulated industry like financial services demands," said Greg Beltzer, Chief Customer Officer, SVP-Agentforce at Salesforce. "The results from Archie and the early success metrics from Emmy show how Agentforce helps organizations improve service and increase productivity, while meeting the governance financial institutions need as AI becomes more deeply embedded in their operations. We're proud to partner with a company like Smarsh that is leading the way in building enterprise AI that customers and regulators alike can trust."

Archie Becomes a Lasting AI Brand

Smarsh has reached an important milestone in protecting the identity it has built around its AI agent, Archie. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Smarsh a Notice of Allowance for the Archie trademark, a key step toward federal registration as the company continues to build its portfolio of AI-powered capabilities. The move reflects Archie's evolution from a single deployment into a lasting brand, one Smarsh intends to protect as it invests further in AI-powered capabilities.

As Smarsh enters the second year of its Agentforce deployment, the company will continue evaluating new opportunities to apply agentic AI across customer-facing and internal workflows, using the results from Archie and Emmy as a foundation for future innovation.

Sharing AI Service Lessons at Dreamforce

Smarsh will be sharing lessons from its Agentforce implementation journey at Dreamforce. Phil Dean, Vice President of Global Customer Support at Smarsh, will participate in the "Service Leader Panel: Winning with AI-Powered Service" at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16. Dean will join fellow service leaders to discuss how organizations are creating seamless handoffs between AI-powered automation and human agents, measuring the business impact of AI, and applying practical lessons to scale AI-powered customer service. Sign up to see the panel at Dreamforce.

* The Smarsh Resolution Confidence Score is a 1-3 rating based on manual review of Archie customer sessions, measuring whether responses fully resolved customer questions. A score of 3 indicates high confidence, including no customer escalation within 48 hours and no frustration or challenge to the response during the conversation.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals from the most in-demand communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning 9 of the top 10 banks in North America, Europe and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

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Contacts:

Press Contact:

Ratika Sadana

press@smarsh.com