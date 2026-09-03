Skyharbour Resources Ltd: Skyharbour Files Independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports on its Co-Flagship Moore and Russell Lake Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed updated and independent technical reports prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on its co-flagship Moore Uranium Project ("Moore") and Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell Lake"), both located in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. The geological reports are necessary for an Annual Information Form, and to pursue a potential uplisting in the USA from the OTCQX to a Nasdaq Capital Market to complement the Company's existing listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. Both Moore and Russell are exploration-stage properties and neither of the reports includes a mineral resource estimate; however, the reports should aid in potential future resource calculations.

Moore and Russell Lake Project Area Location Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_RussellLakeUpdated-2026.jpg

Moore is a 100%-owned, advanced-stage uranium exploration project located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mines' Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco Corp.'s McArthur River uranium mine, while the adjacent Russell Lake project is being advanced under joint ventures with Denison Mines. Together, these co-flagship projects host multiple zones of high-grade uranium mineralization across a highly prospective, largely contiguous land package in the eastern Athabasca Basin, and Skyharbour is actively advancing both assets through ongoing exploration and drilling programs.

Each technical report is the culmination of previously reported and compiled historical and recent exploration data and geological information for the respective project. The reports provide a detailed description of each project, including historical and recent exploration as well as drilling results, together with recommendations for future exploration and drilling programs. All scientific and technical information contained in the technical reports has been previously disclosed by the Company, and no new material information is being reported.

Skyharbour has prepared and filed these updated and independent NI 43-101 technical reports on its co-flagship Moore and Russell Lake Uranium Projects as part of its ongoing corporate development initiatives, including plans for an Annual Information Form in part to pursue an uplisting of its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). The updated technical reports, together with the Company's Annual Information Form, are intended to ensure that current, independently prepared technical disclosure on the Company's material uranium projects is available to support this uplisting. There can be no assurance that the Company will proceed with or complete the Nasdaq listing, or as to the timing thereof, which remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of Nasdaq's listing requirements and applicable regulatory approvals.

No mineral resource estimate or mineral reserve estimate has been defined on either the Russell Lake Uranium Project or the Moore Uranium Project, and neither technical report includes a mineral resource estimate, a mineral reserve estimate, or any economic analysis. Accordingly, the sections of Form 43-101F1 addressing mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, mining methods, recovery methods, project infrastructure, market studies, environmental studies, permitting, capital and operating costs, and economic analysis are not applicable to these early-stage exploration properties and have been omitted from each report. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain, and there is no guarantee that further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource or an economically viable mineral deposit.

The independent NI 43-101 technical report on the Moore Uranium Project is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Moore Property" and has a signature date of August 20th, 2026. The report was prepared by John Shmyr, B.Sc., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. View the report here:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/Moore-Lake-Technical-Report.pdf

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/2026-09-02-Consent-of-QP-John-Shmyr-Moore-Property-signed.pdf

The independent NI 43-101 technical report on the Russell Lake Uranium Project is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Russell Lake Property, Saskatchewan, Canada", and has a signature date of August 18th, 2026. The report was prepared by John Shmyr, B.Sc., P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. View the report here:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/Russell-Lake-Technical-Report.pdf

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/2026-09-02-Consent-of-QP-John-Shmyr-Russell-Lake-Property-signed.pdf

Both technical reports have been filed and are available for review on Skyharbour's website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Serdar Donmez, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in forty-four projects covering over 682,100 hectares (1.69M acres) of land. Skyharbour owns a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zones. Adjacent to Moore, Skyharbour is advancing several uranium properties within the broader Russell Lake project area with its joint venture partner and large strategic shareholder Denison Mines. Collectively these co-flagship projects host multiple zones of high-grade uranium mineralization across a highly prospective land package with significant exploration upside, and the Company is actively working these assets through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour now has joint ventures with industry-leaders Denison Mines and Orano Canada Inc. at the Russell Lake properties and the Preston project, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Nexus Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Future Fuels at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; CSE-listed Purecore Metals at the Yurchison Project, and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to potentially over $79 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures and over $52 million in cash and share payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete the earn-ins at their respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2026-07-13_V2.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD.

"Jordan Trimble"



Jordan Trimble

President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Nicholas Coltura

Corporate Communications Manager

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-558-5847

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements regarding the results, conclusions and recommendations contained in the technical reports and the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs at the Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.