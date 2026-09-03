Lyocon's One Optical Systems Hub pairs a public-security mission addressing more than 19,000 U.S. law-enforcement agencies and approximately 752,000 sworn officers with NUBURU's counter-UAS optical-denial program, supported by an active opportunity pipeline and partnership discussions with U.S. and European defense manufacturers

NUBURU, Inc. (OTC Pink: BURUD), a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company, today announced the expansion of its directed-energy optical portfolio into law enforcement and public security through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon"). The initiative extends NUBURU's One Optical Systems Hub beyond the battlefield and into everyday protective operations public order, checkpoints and access control, tactical response and perimeter protection with an initial go-to-market focus on the United States and NATO-member countries.

One Optical Core. Two Protective Missions.

At the center of the public-security program is a Public-Security Dazzler designed to give trained operators a controlled, human-authorized optical response in the decisive gap where a verbal command has failed but kinetic force is not proportionate. Handheld, weapon-mounted, and vehicle- and fixed-site configurations are in development to cover the full range of operational environments in which that gap occurs.

Both missions run on the same foundation: NUBURU's One Optical Systems Hub, a single photonics and optical-engineering core supporting public security and counter-UAS optical denial. Each mission retains its own effects, operating parameters, safety envelopes, rules of engagement and validation pathway, but they draw on shared beam-control engineering, shared targeting and rangefinding architecture, shared manufacturing and shared supply chain. One engineering investment, two addressable markets and a cost structure that improves as volume accrues across both.

The public-security architecture is built around operator accountability from the outset: human-in-the-loop authorization, laser rangefinding, distance-based output control, safety interlocks and tamper-evident engagement records. Around every fielded system, NUBURU intends to deliver integration, calibration, software updates, operator training and lifecycle support the service layer that turns hardware placements into durable customer relationships.

Counter-UAS: The Same Core Against a Faster-Moving Threat

NUBURU's counter-UAS work applies that optical core to one of the most urgent unsolved problems in Western security: small uncrewed aircraft over airports, ports, energy and utility sites, correctional facilities, military installations, borders and mass-gathering venues. The operators responsible for those sites face the same proportionality problem as the officer on the street. Kinetic interception is rarely available above a runway, a crowd or a refinery, and jamming is constrained where spectrum is contested or legally restricted.

Optical denial addresses the aircraft's ability to see rather than its ability to fly no fragmentation, no falling debris, no spectrum footprint. It is a mission profile suited precisely to the populated and infrastructure-dense environments where drone incursions are most consequential and where existing counter-UAS answers are hardest to deploy. Because both missions are built on the same hub, engineering progress, qualification learning and manufacturing scale earned in one program carry directly into the other, and a single customer relationship can span perimeter security and airspace protection at the same site.

A Large, Fragmented and Chronically Underserved Customer Universe

The scale of the opportunity is a matter of federal record. The 2024 National Incident-Based Reporting System eligibility frame included 19,328 law-enforcement agencies, and the FBI's 2025 employee collection reported approximately 752,000 full-time sworn officers in the United States alone. NATO comprises 32 member countries across Europe and North America. NUBURU is targeting federal, state and local police, border-security services, military police, special-response units and critical-infrastructure operators across that footprint many of which are also the natural first customers for counter-UAS optical denial.

Market references: U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, Crime Known to Law Enforcement, 2024FBI, Law Enforcement Employee Counts, 2025; and NATO, Member Countries. These figures describe potential market reach and do not represent assumed penetration, revenue or financial guidance.

A Pipeline Already in Motion

Through Lyocon, NUBURU is advancing an identified pipeline of prospective law-enforcement and protective-security opportunities in the United States and NATO-member countries, at varying stages of development and customer evaluation.

To accelerate industrialization and market access, NUBURU is in preliminary discussions and active outreach with established U.S. and European firearms, electro-optics and defense-systems manufacturers regarding product integration and distribution. The objective is straightforward: pair NUBURU's optical-systems engineering with partners who already hold the qualification credentials, production capacity and channel relationships these agencies buy through.

"Law-enforcement and public-security operators need tools that create time and distance when a verbal command has failed but kinetic force is not proportionate. That gap is where officers get hurt and where outcomes go wrong," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU. "The operator defending an airport or a power plant from a drone faces the identical problem one level up, and we are answering both with the same optical core. That is the logic of the One Optical Systems Hub one engineering investment, two protective missions, each with its own authorization, safety controls and validation pathway. With the right industrial and distribution partners, we can move through qualification and into the market across the United States and NATO-member countries far faster than we could alone."

A Disciplined Path to Deployment

NUBURU's development pathway is structured around engineering validation, independent laser-safety and human-factors testing, certification, legal and export-control review, jurisdiction-specific use-of-force requirements and customer qualification. Performance, safety envelopes and operational effectiveness remain subject to completion of the applicable testing and certification processes.

About NUBURU, Inc.

NUBURU, Inc. (OTC Pink: BURUD) is a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company developing software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled capabilities for defense and security, critical infrastructure and digital-resilience markets. Its strategy includes directed-energy and non-kinetic effects, EW/CEMA, defense mobility, operational-resilience software and advanced deployable manufacturing.

Following the temporary 20-business-day post-split period, the Company's common stock is expected to resume trading on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "BURUD." For more information, visit https://ir.nuburu.net/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding NUBURU's expansion into law-enforcement and public-security markets; the development, testing, validation, qualification, certification and commercialization of laser dazzler, visual-deterrence, counter-UAS optical-denial and other optical-protection systems; the performance, safety and intended uses of those systems; the extent to which engineering, qualification or manufacturing progress in one mission benefits the other; the estimated market opportunity in the United States, NATO-member countries and allied markets; NUBURU's and Lyocon's opportunity pipeline and its potential conversion into purchase orders, contracted backlog, recognized revenue or cash; discussions and outreach involving prospective industrial, manufacturing, product-integration and distribution counterparties; the negotiation or execution of definitive agreements; customer adoption; integration, training and lifecycle-support revenue; and NUBURU's broader Defense Security strategy. No definitive agreements have been executed in connection with the partnership discussions described above, and identified pipeline opportunities do not represent purchase orders, contracted backlog, recognized revenue or financial guidance.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including failure or delay in developing, validating, qualifying, certifying or commercializing the contemplated systems; inability to demonstrate safety, effectiveness or customer acceptance; the absence of any claim of guaranteed eye safety, injury prevention or operational effectiveness prior to completion of applicable testing and certification; the possibility that anticipated engineering, cost or qualification synergies between the public-security and counter-UAS programs are not realized; laser-safety, human-factors, use-of-force, rules-of-engagement, airspace, product-liability, privacy, cybersecurity, export-control and other legal or regulatory requirements; government-procurement, customer-budget and program-timing risks; the uncertainty of market, agency and personnel data and the possibility that the addressable opportunity is smaller than anticipated; the possibility that identified pipeline opportunities may not convert into purchase orders, recognized revenue or cash; the possibility that preliminary discussions and outreach may not result in definitive agreements or commercial relationships; competition, production, supply-chain, integration and management risks; operating losses, negative cash flow, future financing needs and dilution; OTC-market liquidity, market-price volatility, the reverse split and related corporate-action process, the NYSE American appeal and listing-status risks; and other risks described in NUBURU's filings with the SEC. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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