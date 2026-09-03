CVS Health: Back-to-School Health Checklist: What Parents Can Do To Help Kids Start the School Year Strong

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / As summer winds down, many families are preparing for a new school year filled with new teachers, new routines and new opportunities. But before students head back to the classroom, it is important to make sure their health needs are covered.

From school physicals and vaccinations to managing chronic conditions and preventing common illnesses, MinuteClinic providers say early planning can make a big difference.

"Back-to-school season can feel overwhelming for families, especially when health requirements and school deadlines start piling up," said David Fairchild, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Retail Health, CVS Health. "Getting a head start on physicals, immunizations and medication needs can help reduce stress and ensure students are healthy, confident and ready to learn on day one."

Schedule physicals and vaccinations early

Two of the most common back-to-school health needs are school and sports physicals and required vaccinations.

Physicals are often required for students participating in school or recreational sports, while vaccine requirements vary by state, school district and grade level. Reviewing requirements early can help families avoid scrambling for appointments as the start of school approaches.

MinuteClinic offers school, camp and sports physicals, as well as routine childhood immunizations for children 18-months and older. Parents should remember to bring any required school forms, health assessments, and immunization records to their appointment.

"One of the simplest ways to save time is to bring all of your child's paperwork with you," said Liz Morgan, FNP-C, Regional Quality Lead, MinuteClinic. "Having the right forms on hand can often prevent the need for a second visit."

Be prepared for common back-to-school illnesses

As students return to classrooms and other crowded settings, MinuteClinic providers typically see an increase in certain illnesses.

Early in the school year, common concerns include:

Strep throat

Pink eye (conjunctivitis)

Common colds

As the school year progresses, flu and COVID-19 also become more common. Providers encourage families to stay current on recommended vaccinations and pay attention to symptoms that may require medical evaluation.

Parents should also be aware of ongoing measles activity in some parts of the country and ensure children are up to date on recommended immunizations.

Reinforce healthy habits at home

Many illnesses spread quickly in schools, but healthy habits can help reduce risk.

Providers recommend reinforcing:

Frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue

Throwing used tissues away immediately

Avoiding sharing water bottles, utensils and personal items

Cleaning reusable items such as water bottles and lunchboxes regularly

Sleep is another important piece of the back-to-school routine.

Experts recommend gradually shifting bedtime schedules one to two weeks before school starts to help students adjust to the school-day routine. Adequate sleep supports learning, emotional well-being, and overall health.

Convenient care for busy families

MinuteClinic offers a range of services designed to help families prepare for the school year, including physicals, vaccinations, illness evaluation and treatment, and chronic condition support.

Appointments can be scheduled in advance, although walk-ins are also accepted at many locations. MinuteClinic providers accept most insurance plans and offer same-day availability at many locations.

For families on the go, MinuteClinic also offers 24/7 virtual care. Virtual visits, which can be paid through eligible insurance, are also available through a cash-pay option for $89, making it easier for parents to access care when and where they need it.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit MinuteClinic.com or use the CVS Health app.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/back-to-school-health-checklist-what-parents-can-do-to-help-kids-star-1216237