In the Green - Premarket Gainers

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF) - up 32% at $12.84 Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) - up 30% at $4.99 Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) - up 23% at $378.34 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - up 19% at $6.45 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) - up 18% at $6.16 Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) - up 18% at $4.28 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) - up 13% at $2.96 Netskope, Inc. (NTSK) - up 12% at $15.40 BrenX Ltd. (BRNX) - up 8% at $3.40 Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC) - up 5% at $6.88

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) - down 47% at $14.15 Victorias Secret & Co. (VSXY) - down 17% at $70.15 Research Alliance Corporation III (RACC) - down 15% at $16.88 Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) - down 15% at $15.35 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) - down 11% at $2.32 Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) - down 9% at $4.36 Viking Acquisition Corp. I (VACI) - down 8% at $9.00 Exascale Labs Holdings Inc. Class A Common Stock (XLAB) - down 8% at $3.70 SL Science Holding Limited (SLBT) - down 6% at $3.12 iOThree Limited (IOTR) - down 5% at $2.44

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX