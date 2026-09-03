

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed the increase in U.S. labor productivity in the second quarter of 2026 was unrevised from the preliminary estimate.



The Labor Department said labor productivity shot up by 1.4 percent in the second quarter, with the unrevised growth in line with expectations.



The report said output surged by 1.7 percent and hours worked rose by 0.3 percent, which was also unrevised from previous estimates.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the jump in unit labor costs in the second quarter was downwardly revised to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent. Economists had expected the increase to be unrevised.



The report said hourly compensation shot up by 2.6 percent compared to the previously reported 2.7 percent surge.



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