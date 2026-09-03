Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Captiva Verde Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (the "Company or Captiva") announces the launch of the first atmospheric water ("AWG") stations for the Military and Hotel Industry during this month of September. Each unique facility and location will be separately announced via news release with the commissioning.

One of the hotel groups is an American multi-national company that operates, franchises, and licenses lodging brands that include hotels, residential, and time-share properties. The company owns over 30+ hotel and timeshare brands, with 9,000 locations and over 1.5 million rooms across its network.

The goal of the company, with respect to hospitality, is to have our AWG stations in every hotel possible.

Brian Conlan, Captiva Verde CEO, states: "We are blessed to have the quality of the Military and Hotel Industry to showcase environmental stewardship. Water produced by the atmosphere is both purer than water from an aquifer or traditional bottled water. Additionally, every gallon produced from AWG prevents an identical gallon from being depleted from our highly stressed reservoirs. Purity and health meet conservation."

Our largest current model (up to 10,000+ gpd), Captiva Verde water stations, to be constructed across the world, cost a fraction of traditional infrastructure upgrades, but deliver pure, virgin water. This creates a new economy, a new industry, new jobs, and delivers pure water that is both "plastic-free" and produced "on location," rather than being shipped for hundreds of miles. Our Origen stations are where sustainability meets purity.

Here is the link to our two-minute video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_pORF_ERIg The following link is our water toxicity map. Enter your zip code or use the interactive map to pick your zip code area in your state and click on the "contaminants" tab. Note the extreme toxicity of your local tap water: https://www.captivaverde.com/tapwater

Additionally, Captiva is building water stations for governments and bottling companies. More news to follow.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expansion of Captiva's health and wellness platform. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget", "propose" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca). The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312711