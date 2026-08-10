Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Captiva Verde Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (the "Company or Captiva") announces the appointment of Daniel R. Hokanson to the Advisory Board.

Dan Hokanson is a retired 4-Star General and former member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He served as the 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, the second largest military organization in the Department of Defense, where he was an advisor to the President of the United States, the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council. He also led the National Guard State Partnership Program with over 110 countries around the globe, conducting numerous senior political and military engagements.

General Hokanson served 38 years in the Army and Army National Guard, including fourteen years as a general officer. His deployments include Operation Just Cause, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He is also a command pilot with over 2,600 flight hours in over 30 different fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

General Hokanson earned a B.S in Aerospace Engineering from West Point, an M.A. in International Security and Civil-Military Relations from the Naval Postgraduate School, and an M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. He also completed a year-long National Security Fellowship at Harvard University.

Daniel Hokanson is hereby granted 2,000,000 share purchase options each at CAD $0.05 per share, expiring in 2029.

Brian Conlan, the CEO of Captiva Verde states: "We are blessed to have the caliber and quality of leadership from Daniel Hokanson within our advisory board. Dan will be a key advisor as we build out our patented utility scale atmospheric water stations around the world."

Our large (10,000+ gpd), Captiva Verde water stations, to be constructed across the world, cost a fraction of traditional infrastructure upgrades, but delivers pure virgin water. This creates a new economy, a new industry, new jobs, and delivers pure water that is both "plastic free" and produced "on location," rather than being shipped for hundreds of miles. Our Origen stations are where sustainability meets purity.

Here is the link to our two-minute video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_pORF_ERIg The following link is our water toxicity map. Enter your zip code or use the interactive map to pick your zip code area in your state and click on the "contaminants" tab. Note the extreme toxicity of your local tap water: https://captivaverdeusa.com/tapwater

Additionally, Captiva is building water stations for hotels and bottling companies. More news to follow.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expansion of Captiva's health and wellness platform. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget", "propose" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca). The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308836

Source: Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.