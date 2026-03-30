Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Captiva Verde Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (the "Company or Captiva") announces the appointment of Josh F.W. Cook to the Advisory Board.

Josh F.W. Cook is a seasoned government executive and communications consultant with over 30 years of experience solving complex political and natural resource conflicts in California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Josh most recently served as EPA Administrator for Region 9, where he led efforts across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau for the core mission to protect human health and the environment, ensuring clean air, water, and land.

Prior to this, Josh served as the Chief of Staff and Minority Caucus Chief of Staff in the California Legislature and has held federal appointments from the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture, and from the President of the United States, serving within the Senior Executive Service.

As a consultant, his clients have included local elected officials, State Senators, Members of Congress, conservation NGOs, political action committees, municipalities, unions, businesses, and Indian Tribal nations. Josh provides his clients with strategic communications planning and counsel, coalition building, fundraising, crisis communication, issue management, on-the-ground political management, and winning strategies to ensure successful outcomes.

Josh holds a Master's degree from California State University, Hayward, and an Associate's Degree from Butte College, where he served as Student Body President. Cook is a lecturer and Associate Professor at the Sol Price School of Public Policy at the University of Southern California. Josh served 9 years as a Chaplain in the California State Guard. His military awards and honors include the California Commendation Medal, the Emergency Training Ribbon, and the Volunteer Service Ribbon.

He and his wife Robinette Cook are the parents of 5 children and reside in Chico, California. Josh is hereby granted 1,000,000 share purchase options at CAD $0.05 per share, expiring in 2029.

Brian Conlan, the CEO of Captiva Verde states: "We are blessed to have the calibre and quality of leadership from Josh Cook within our advisory board. Josh will be a key advisor as we build out our patented utility scale atmospheric water stations around the world."

Atmospheric water is precisely "fresh rain water". When the atmosphere cools; water is then released from the moisture in the air. A water station (comprising 1 to 100+ individual 100 gpd units), simply moves the cloud from 5000 feet, down to ground level. But our added bonus is that the moisture in the air does not have to travel 5000 feet up and return 5000 feet down as water, eliminating 10,000 feet of pollution and particles. The moisture is drained of its pure water at one place. Added to that, we add 3 intake air filters and three discharge water filters for 100% purity. We deliver pure virgin water. The Origen patented units are 30% more efficient in kwh to gallon production than any competitor in the world. Captiva Verde is working on very large-scale government contracts.

Our large (10,000+ gpd), Captiva Verde water stations, to be constructed across the world, cost a fraction of traditional infrastructure upgrades, but delivers pure virgin water. This creates a new economy, a new industry, new jobs, and delivers pure water that is both "plastic free" and produced "on location," rather than being shipped for hundreds of miles. Our Origen stations are where sustainability meets purity. Here is the link to our two-minute video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_pORF_ERIg.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Brian Conlan"

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expansion of Captiva's health and wellness platform. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget", "propose" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca). The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290215

Source: Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.