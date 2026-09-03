New Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility will support military vehicle maintenance and readiness at Smith Barracks

Conti Federal Services, LLC, a leading federal construction and design-build firm, has been awarded a €26.5 million task order under the DB DBB Germany Benelux Multiple Award Task Order contract by USACE Europe District for the design and construct of a new Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility (TEMF) complex at Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany.

The project scope includes construction of the TEMF complex, including a small VMS, tactical organizational vehicle parking, petroleum and hazardous material storage, special foundations, information systems, cybersecurity measures, fire protection and alarm systems, intrusion detection systems and an Energy Management and Control System connection. The facility will also incorporate sustainability and energy enhancement measures.

"This award reinforces Conti Federal's commitment to delivering mission-critical infrastructure for the U.S. military in Europe," said Robert Williamson, Regional Business Development Director Europe at Conti Federal Services. "Our team understands the unique requirements of executing complex construction in active military environments, and we are proud to continue supporting the mission in Baumholder through a facility designed for long-term performance, safety and readiness."

Construction activities are expected to be completed in February 2029.

The award expands Conti Federal's ongoing presence in Baumholder and builds on the company's growing portfolio of work supporting U.S. military installations throughout Europe. Conti Federal is currently constructing Secure Site Annexes at Baumholder and renovating Special Operations Forces Barracks at Smith Barracks, in addition to performing building repair and renovation work at Mainz-Kastel, Germany.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and design-build company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Heather Dorner

Marketing Manager

hdorner@contifederal.com

(848) 319-1910