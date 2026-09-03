Reimagined customer and employee experience strategy prevents 70 percent of potential complaints before they are raised

Medallia, Inc., the leading AI-driven platform for experience transformation, today announced that Santalucía, one of Spain's leading insurance providers, with more than 100 years of history supporting and protecting families, is using Medallia to power a connected listening program that unifies customer and employee insights to drive real-time action. Santalucía uses Medallia Experience Cloud (MEC) and Digital Experience Analytics (DXA) to capture Voice of the Customer (VoC) and Voice of the Employee (VoE) to better understand, support and respond to customers and employees across their insurance journeys.

Santalucía provides life, home, health and funeral insurance to more than seven million customers. To better understand and act on customer feedback, Santalucía leverages Medallia to analyze over 1.8 million interactions per year leveraging speech analytics, digital experience, surveys, and social feedback to create a comprehensive view of the customer and employee journey. This allows teams to detect dissatisfaction, prevent churn, and identify opportunities to grow customer loyalty and revenue through real-time alerts that prompt immediate resolution.

"In the insurance industry, every interaction is emotionally significant, from home emergencies to the loss of a loved one. We wanted to reflect this within our customer experience program and deliver the empathetic service our customers deserve," said Paloma Paraja, Head of Customer Experience at Santalucía and recipient of Medallia's 2026 Experience Transformation Leader Expy Award "Our partnership with Medallia has done this and more. Not only has it delivered tangible results; it has moved our entire organization and shown the transformative power of truly listening to our customers and acting on those insights in real time."

Santalucía has fused together customer and employee experience into one connected feedback loop. Customer signals from surveys, calls and digital channels are linked directly to the agents who field them, automatically triggering workflows and escalations, as needed, enabling teams to quickly deliver a resolution. Supervisors are notified when calls require additional attention, supporting with any targeted coaching required to ensure the delivery of consistently high-quality customer service. This combination of real-time detection and organizational learning has created a culture where feedback drives action, improving both customer satisfaction and employee performance.

Through the new connected ecosystem, Santalucía has created a predictive model that enables its team to anticipate dissatisfaction before it occurs. Today, Santalucía resolves 62% of triggered alerts, which flag potential customer issues and route them to the appropriate teams for action. This proactive approach has delivered measurable results: Santalucía recovers 25% of policies at risk of cancellation and prevents 70% of potential complaints before they are raised.

"Santalucía's holistic approach to customer and employee experience is a model of empathy in action," said Sid Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer of Medallia. "By elevating listening into a core business practice, they've transformed how teams operate in emotionally sensitive scenarios, driving impact across customer experience, employee engagement and the wider organization."

Santalucía's initial commitment to better understand customer feedback has evolved into a connected approach that takes action across the organization. The company now closes 99% of triggered alerts within 48 hours, ensuring issues are resolved before they escalate into complaints or lost policies. Real-time signals enable Santalucía to proactively resize contact center staff and their network of repair technicians during high-impact events like extreme weather, reducing operational strain and response times when customers need it the most. By giving every team access to Medallia's platform, Santalucía has broken down silos and aligned departments around a shared set of priorities. The result is a more proactive and effective organization built to anticipate customer needs.

About Medallia

Medallia the #1 AI-driven platform for experience transformation, trusted by the world's most iconic brands including 7 of the Fortune 10. With Medallia, enterprise organizations turn billions of feedback signals into clear, prioritized business actions. With deep domain expertise, proven enterprise infrastructure, a powerful partner ecosystem, and consistent leadership recognition from top industry analysts, Medallia transforms customer experience into a strategic driver of business growth and continuous improvement. Learn more at www.medallia.co.

2026 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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