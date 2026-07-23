Atombit Signs Medallia Alliance to Generate Measurable Outcomes with AI-Driven Experience Intelligence

A relationship built since 2019, now elevated to a group-level European alliance, uniting Medallia's experience platform with Atombit's AI, data and consulting.

LONDON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombit, the Experience Intelligence pioneer, today announced a strategic alliance with Medallia, the leading AI-driven platform for experience transformation, to help enterprises turn customer and employee experience into measurable growth.

Few organisations can say what experience is worth in profit, or act fast enough to change it. This alliance pairs a platform that captures experience at enterprise scale with the AI, data and people to turn it into decisions and results.

Since 2019, Omega3C, the Milan-based experience specialist now part of Atombit, has delivered more than 100 programmes on Medallia, whose platform is trusted by 7 of the Fortune 10. With Atombit's group capability behind it, spanning AI, data science, GenAI and consulting across circa 200 specialists in Europe and India, the relationship steps up from trusted local delivery to a strategic, group-level alliance.

The alliance begins in Italy, where Omega3C's track record and Medallia's enterprise presence give it immediate strength, and is built to scale across Atombit's European and international footprint.

Paolo Righetti, Founder and CEO of Atombit, said:

"Experience data only matters when it changes what a business does next: the decision, the process, the result. Together with Medallia we make sure understanding becomes action. With the full weight of the group behind us, we can help far more organisations turn experience into growth they can measure."

Eric Din, SVP of Growth and Alliances at Medallia, said:

"Delivering action at enterprise scale requires the right technology and the right partners. Atombit has been a trusted extension of our business for years. We are proud to be growing this relationship into a more strategic alliance, starting in Italy where we've had proven success, and extending that ambition to many more markets."

The full announcement is available at https://cx.atombit.com. Learn more about the alliance at cx.atombit.com.

About Atombit

Atombit is the Experience Intelligence pioneer building the AI growth consultancy for this moment, where human ingenuity (atoms) meets machine capability (bits). Backed by Palatine Private Equity and built through a series of acquisitions across Europe, Atombit brings together circa 200 specialists across Europe and India.

https://cx.atombit.com

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