Globant Introduces MuleSoft AI Pod to Break through Integration Barriers and Scale Enterprise Agentic AI with Salesforce

New delivery model helps reduce migration timelines from months to weeks combining specialized AI agents with human integration experts for secure, governed API-led connectivity at scale.

MuleSoft AI Pod is accessible through Glob.AI, Globant's AI-native technology service model for delivering enterprise AI at scale.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant, a global company focused on driving enterprise reinvention through AI, today introduced Salesforce's MuleSoft AI Pod combining specialized AI agents with human experts to accelerate API-led connectivity and delivery. As AI initiatives become more complex, organizations need faster, more governed ways to connect the applications, data and workflows that power enterprise transformation.

Enterprises are under pressure to move agentic AI from experimentation to production, but disconnected systems and fragmented data remain a major barrier. MuleSoft AI Pod helps address that integration bottleneck by accelerating secure API-led connectivity, integration delivery and governed execution across initiatives of varying size and complexity. This AI Pod is accessible through Glob.AI, the new AI delivery model by Globant.

"As organizations look to scale Agentforce and other AI initiatives across the enterprise, integration and data readiness are becoming essential," said Roland Berthelot, Global Head of Salesforce Studio at Globant. "MuleSoft helps establish the connectivity foundation that makes those initiatives possible. With MuleSoft AI Pod, Globant is helping customers scale integration delivery while maintaining the governance, security and expert oversight enterprise adoption requires."

MuleSoft AI Pod is designed as flexible delivery teams that can be configured based on each customer's integration roadmap, technical environment and delivery needs. Each pod brings together specialized AI agents for defined MuleSoft tasks with senior Globant experts who guide architecture, validate outputs and manage execution across API design, MuleSoft flow development, automated testing, governance and legacy modernization. Lean, Scaled and Advanced configurations are designed to support approximately six, up to 12 and up to 24 integration flows or APIs per month, respectively.

Benchmarks from current migration projects, internal pilots and delivery teams indicate the model can support measurable outcomes, including:

Up to 80% automation of manual integration tasks

of manual integration tasks 15-25% faster time-to-value and delivery cycles

time-to-value and delivery cycles 35% greater efficiency in solution design and development

Organizations running outdated integration platforms often face migration programs that require months of discovery, redesign and validation. This approach helps reduce migration timelines from months to weeks while preserving business logic and meeting enterprise governance standards. MuleSoft AI Pod provides a practical path to strengthen enterprise integration foundations, helping them modernize integration environments, improve delivery consistency and prepare their technology ecosystems for the next phase of AI-powered transformation.

MuleSoft AI Pod will be accessible through Glob.AI, Globant's AI-native platform designed to help organizations access and manage AI Pods through a unified environment. Currently available through a waitlist, Glob.AI brings together specialized AI agents and Globant experts to instantly deploy enterprise-grade AI services with transparent, output or consumption linked pricing, not per hours or per seat.

The offering builds on Globant's 21+ years as a Salesforce partner, with more than 1,200 projects delivered and a customer satisfaction score of 4.7 out of 5. Globant brings together more than 27,400 technologists, including 2,000+ multi-cloud experts across 58 global Delivery Centers, and has implemented more than 20 Einstein AI and Agentforce projects. As a founding partner of the Agentforce Partner Network, Globant has more than 500 Agentforce Certified Experts and 200+ Salesforce Data 360 experts, and has been recognized by Salesforce as an Implementation Level Expert for Data Cloud, MuleSoft, and Agentforce.

To learn more about Glob.AI, visit glob.ai/en

About Globant

Globant (NYSE: GLOB) is a global AI-native services company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and drive measurable business results by combining technology, creativity, and innovation with AI at its core. Through Glob.AI, its AI-native technology services model, and its signature AI Pods, agentic service units supervised by experts, the company delivers enterprise-grade technology services tied directly to core business metrics.

Present across 30+ countries, Globant operates a network of industry-specific AI Studios and partners with global brands including FIFA, Google, Riot Games, the LA Clippers, and Santander. Recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025) and a Leader in AI Services (2023), Globant's work is featured as business case studies at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. The company collaborates with leading technology platforms including Anthropic, NVIDIA, AWS, and Unity.

Contact: pr@globant.com

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