DP World Becomes First Port Terminal in Chile to Receive the Explora Logística Seal

Recognition highlights DP World's work in San Antonio to connect students with career opportunities and develop the next generation of logistics talent

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / DP World has become the first port terminal operator in Chile to receive the Explora Logística Seal, recognizing its work in San Antonio to connect students with the logistics industry through structured educational visits.

Led by Conecta Logística, a nonprofit focused on advancing Chile's logistics sector, and Fundación ChileDual, which connects technical education with industry, the recognition is awarded to organizations that open their operations to students through structured technical visits.

The initiative supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, while helping employees develop leadership skills and connecting companies with future talent.

Since launching its educational visits program in 2024, DP World in San Antonio has welcomed nearly 1,000 students from high schools, technical institutes, and universities throughout Chile. The terminal hosts an average of three visits each month, with approximately 30 participants per visit.

Students experience port operations firsthand and learn about the roles and skills involved in moving cargo and supporting global trade. The visits follow DP World's safety standards and are supported by employee volunteers who share their knowledge and experience with participants.

Julio Tenesaca, Senior People Director at DP World in San Antonio, said: "This recognition reflects our long-term corporate vision, where sustainability, human capital development, and community engagement are central to our purpose. The commitment and participation of our team of volunteers have also been fundamental to opening our doors and creating meaningful experiences for students."

Mabel Leva, Executive Director of Conecta Logística, said: "The Explora Logística Seal recognizes the commitment of companies like DP World to supporting students from technical and vocational high schools, bringing the industry closer to younger generations and inspiring them to pursue careers in the sector.

Andrea Garrido, Executive Director of Fundación ChileDual, said: "This recognition reflects a commitment: preparing future technicians is a shared responsibility between the education system and the productive sector. Experiences like DP World's demonstrate that when companies open their doors and share their knowledge, they make a tangible contribution to strengthening the educational pathways of future generations."

Expanding Educational Opportunities in San Antonio

The program builds on DP World's wider support for education and youth development in San Antonio. Since 2016, its Pre-University Program has helped more than 300 students prepare for Chile's Higher Education Admissions Test (PAES). The company also celebrates academic achievement of employees' children, recognizing students from Year 1 through Year 12 for their outstanding performance during the school year. In 2025, the company further expanded its education initiatives with the launch of its free English Academy for the local community, helping youth strengthen their English skills and broaden their future education and career opportunities.

Through these programs, DP World is helping young people learn about careers in logistics, build practical skills, and prepare for the workplace while strengthening its connection with the communities surrounding its operations.

Learn more about how DP World is supporting people and communities around the world.



Students sitting inside a room attending an educational session at DP World port terminal in San Antonio

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-becomes-first-port-terminal-in-chile-to-receive-the-explora-log%c3%adstica-1216247