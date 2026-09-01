DP World Helps Deliver Lifesaving Dialysis Equipment From Canada to Ghana

Logistics support helps Ghana Medical Help expand access to critical kidney care across underserved communities in Northern Ghana

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Ghana Medical Help delivers hemodialysis machines donated by Island Health in Canada to help expand access to lifesaving kidney care across Northern Ghana. DP World supported the trans-Atlantic shipment of the equipment. Photo courtesy of JoyNews.

Seventeen hemodialysis machines have completed a journey of thousands of miles from Vancouver Island, Canada, to Ghana, where they are helping expand access to lifesaving kidney care for patients across the country's northern regions.

Working with Canadian-Ghanaian charity Ghana Medical Help (GMH), DP World supported the trans-Atlantic shipment of the dialysis equipment from British Columbia to Ghana. The machines, donated by Island Health, arrived at the Port of Tema this spring and have since been distributed to hospitals serving communities across Northern Ghana.

The initiative is valued at approximately GH¢7.53 million and will significantly expand the region's capacity to provide dialysis treatment closer to where patients live. The 17 Fresenius 5008 dialysis machines will support new or expanded dialysis services at four hospitals: the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa, St. Theresa's Catholic Hospital in Nandom, War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo and Builsa North Municipal Hospital in Sandema.

Breaking Down Geographic Barriers to Kidney Care

For patients with kidney failure, proximity to treatment can be critical. In parts of Northern Ghana, limited dialysis capacity has historically forced patients to travel long distances to receive care.

In Nandom, for example, some patients have had to wake as early as 1 a.m. to travel to Wa for a dialysis session before making the journey home. According to hospital officials cited by Ghanaian national media, approximately 40% of dialysis patients traveling to the regional hospital in Wa have come from the Nandom area.

The newly delivered equipment is designed to help change that reality by bringing additional treatment capacity directly into underserved communities.

"The barrier now is location, and that is what we are here to break," Dr. Dominic Akaateba, Country Director and Co-Founder of Ghana Medical Help, told Ghanaian news outlet MyJoyOnline.

The project extends beyond delivering equipment. Ghana Medical Help is also working to build local capacity to operate and maintain the machines. In August, the organization brought together clinical engineers for specialized training on troubleshooting, repairs and preventive maintenance, helping hospitals build the technical expertise needed to keep the equipment operating over the long term.

Logistics That Makes an Impact

Getting 17 sophisticated medical machines from Vancouver Island to hospitals in Northern Ghana required coordination across organizations and continents.

Island Health donated the dialysis machines, while the Potter family provided funding to support the international shipment. DP World contributed its logistics capabilities to help move the equipment across the Atlantic, supporting Ghana Medical Help as it navigated the complex journey from Canada to Ghana.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: "At DP World, we see logistics as more than moving goods from one place to another - it is about connecting people with what they need to thrive. We are proud to have supported Ghana Medical Help in delivering this critical equipment and helping expand access to lifesaving care for communities in Northern Ghana."

The collaboration demonstrates how global supply chains can become a force for positive social impact. The same expertise and networks that move everyday goods around the world can also help medical equipment and humanitarian supplies reach communities where they can make a lasting difference.

Building Stronger Communities Through Global Connections

For Ghana Medical Help, the arrival of the equipment represents the culmination of a major international effort - and the beginning of expanded kidney care for communities across Northern Ghana.

Rather than a one-time equipment donation, the organization is focused on strengthening local healthcare systems for the long term through training, infrastructure, and local ownership. The new machines are expected to increase treatment capacity while reducing the time, cost, and physical burden associated with traveling long distances for dialysis.

For DP World, supporting the shipment reflects a broader commitment to using its global reach and logistics expertise to help strengthen the communities connected by its network.

When logistics connects the right resources with the people who need them most, the impact can extend far beyond the supply chain - helping create healthier, more resilient communities around the world.

Learn more about Ghana Medical Help's Acute Kidney Care project and its impact in Northern Ghana

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-helps-deliver-lifesaving-dialysis-equipment-from-canada-to-ghana-1215114