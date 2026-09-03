Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - THISTLE RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TRCG) (OTCQB: TRCGF) (FSE: BU9) (the "Company" or "Thistle"), is pleased to announce that they have initiated their Middle River Gold Project's 3,000 meter drill program. The drill rig is onsite and set up on its first drill pad. The Phase 3 Drill Program will continue to drill the MRG Upper Zone (Figure 1) expanding the previous two highly successful drill programs that returned very strong Gold Intersections (Tables 1 - 2 below). This is the 1st area along a 7 kms mineralized fold system, identified by Abitibi Geophysics' 3D Orion Vision Technology (Figure 2 below).

Figure 1: Location of the Middle River 2026 Drill Program (MRG-26-01 Drill Collar)

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Gary Lohman, P.Geo., COO & VP Exploration - Director, stated "This is a much-anticipated drill program aimed at expanding the footprint of the Middle River Gold Deposit while also testing the depth potential of the system. With the integration of the historic drill information with the Thistle data including extensive geophysics and drilling, we anticipate a successful campaign as we expand on previous results and test new targets outside on the flanks of the known mineralized body."

Table 1: Previous Drill Program #2 (Lab Assays, Bureau Veritas) 2022

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Table 2: Previous Drill Program #2 Continued (Lab Assays, Bureau Veritas) 2022

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Figure 2: Abitibi Geophysics 3D Orion IP Technology displaying the 7 kms of mineralized folds

(Upper Zone - yellow ribbons) and Previous Drill Holes in Deposit (Blue Dots)

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Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, President & CEO - Director, stated "We are thrilled to have started on our new 3000m Drill Program at our Flagship Middle River Gold Deposit. We look to increase the deposit's footprint towards our 2M oz goal. We have 7kms of identified high-priority mineralized folds on our property target area, identified by Abitibi Geophysics 3D Orion Technology. It also has identified a new untested lower zone at 400 meters below. Our 3D model will assist in determining an updated NI 43-101 and defining the size and scale of this system. We look forward to keeping everyone up to date and announcing our 1st drill results."

Figure 3: Drill Rig positioned on 1st Drill Hole (MRG-26-01).

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Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, P.Geo., COO & VP Exploration of Thistle Resources Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lohman is not independent of the Company.

About Thistle Resources Inc.

Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian precious metals and critical minerals exploration company operating in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick, one of Canada's most prolific mining districts. The never-drilled Brunswick Antimony Project offers blue-sky potential - a high-grade antimony-silver-gold discovery less than 1,000 metres from the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 mine boundary. At the flagship Middle River Gold Project, Phase 1 and 2 drilling has confirmed gold mineralization from surface to 130 metres along a section of a 7-kilometre trend of mineralized folds, with an untested deeper zone from 400 metres and Phase 3 ahead. The portfolio also includes the Middle River VMS, Alba Forks Gold, and Celtic Highland Gold projects. With exploration planned across both flagships in 2026, Thistle is advancing two discovery stories in a single district.

ON BEHALF OF THISTLE RESOURCES INC.

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This press release may include forward-looking information concerning the business of Thistle. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Thistle. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, risks associated with exploration and mining operations, commodity price fluctuations, the ability to obtain financing and required permits, and regulatory restrictions. The Company's objective to define more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold at the Middle River Gold Project is a target only and is not a current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate as defined under National Instrument 43-101; there is no guarantee it will be achieved. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. Thistle undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Thistle Resources Inc., 40 King Street West #2400, Toronto, ON M5H 3S1 www.thistleresources.com (506) 800-0581

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Source: Thistle Resources Inc.