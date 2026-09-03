

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's industrial output expanded at the fastest pace in eight months in July, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally and working-day adjusted industrial production advanced 7.2 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 4.3 percent renewed growth in June. Moreover, this was the quickest expansion since November 2025, when output surged 8.7 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, the intermediate goods industry grew sharply by 16.6 percent from last year, and the output growth in energy accelerated to 9.1 percent from 1.2 percent. The non-durable consumer goods production recovered strongly by 1.7 percent, while the contraction in capital goods output remained almost stable at 7.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 3.9 in July versus a 5.3 percent growth in June.



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