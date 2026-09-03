

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Korea Exchange (KRX) have agreed to collaborate on settlement-cycle modernization, extended trading hours, exchange-traded funds, and market data and index products.



The memorandum of understanding aims to leverage the expertise of both exchanges to promote innovation across U.S. and Korean markets. NYSE President Lynn Martin said the agreement reflects a mutual commitment to making markets stronger and more accessible.



The NYSE also highlighted other market-related developments in its September 3 pre-market update, including expectations for investors ahead of the U.S. August jobs report. The Bureau of Labor Statistics was scheduled to release nonfarm payroll data before Friday's market open.



The update also noted that the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield had surpassed 4.81% early Wednesday, reaching its highest level since November 2023.



On the NYSE, shares of Intercontinental Exchange are currently gaining 2.62 percent, changing hands at $162.00.



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