Instrument: Units rights Short name: ATORX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029976XXX Order book ID: 538053 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ATORX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029976XXX Order book ID: 538054 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from September 04, 2026, the units rights of Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 15, 2026.With effect from September 04, 2026, the paid subscription units in Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including October 06, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB