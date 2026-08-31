Das Instrument 92Y NO0012477704 JACKTEL AS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.09.2026The instrument 92Y NO0012477704 JACKTEL AS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2026Das Instrument 7AL0 SE0024173637 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.09.2026The instrument 7AL0 SE0024173637 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2026Das Instrument 333 DE000A0N3UD5 ROSTRA AGC INH O.N. JGE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.09.2026The instrument 333 DE000A0N3UD5 ROSTRA AGC INH O.N. JGE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2026Das Instrument 5IX NL0015268814 MPC ENERGY SOLUTIONS N.V. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.09.2026The instrument 5IX NL0015268814 MPC ENERGY SOLUTIONS N.V. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2026Das Instrument 8LY SE0015504097 ONCOZENGE AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.09.2026The instrument 8LY SE0015504097 ONCOZENGE AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2026Das Instrument RUNA US7818462092 RUSH ENTERPRISES A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.09.2026The instrument RUNA US7818462092 RUSH ENTERPRISES A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2026Das Instrument RUN US7818463082 RUSH ENTERPRISES B DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.09.2026The instrument RUN US7818463082 RUSH ENTERPRISES B DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2026