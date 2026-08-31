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WKN: A41BED | ISIN: SE0024173637 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL0
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 08:02
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,02329.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB0,0000,00 %
JACKTEL AS0,510+0,20 %
MPC ENERGY SOLUTIONS NV1,2900,00 %
ONCOZENGE AB0,443-3,07 %
RUSH ENTERPRISES INC65,00+0,78 %
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