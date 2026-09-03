Elekta AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Elekta

Elekta AB (publ) has held its Annual General Meeting on September 3, 2026. The statement at the Meeting from the CEO and President will be available on Elekta's website, www.elekta.com. Documents from the Meeting with complete details concerning all resolutions are also available on the website.

A summary of the resolutions made by the Meeting follows.

Accounting documents and discharge from liability

The Meeting resolved to discharge the Directors, as well as those who have held the position of CEO and President, from liability for the financial year of 2025/26, after the income statements and balance sheets for the Parent Company and the Group were adopted.

Dividend and disposition of the Company's earnings

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a dividend corresponding to SEK 2.40 per share and that the remaining profits are carried forward. The dividend is to be divided into two payments of SEK 1.20 per payment.

The first record day is September 7, 2026. The second record day is March 5, 2027. The dividend is expected to be paid out on September 10, 2026, and on March 10, 2027, respectively.

Board of Directors

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to reelect Laurent Leksell, Ann Costello, Jan De Witte, Tomas Eliasson, Jan Kimpen, Wolfgang Reim, Jan Secher, Volker Wetekam and Cecilia Wikström, and to elect Cecilia Felton, as Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Laurent Leksell was reelected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be increased in relation to the previous year.

Auditor

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to reelect Ernst & Young AB as the Company's Auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, with the authorized Auditor Jakob Wojcik as the Auditor in charge. Furthermore, the Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the fee to the Auditor shall be paid according to an invoice approved by the Company.

The Board of Directors' Remuneration Report

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' Remuneration Report.

Acquisition and transfer of own shares

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions, to resolve on acquisition of such number of Series B shares that the Company, after the acquisition, holds no more than ten percent of the total number of shares in the Company.

Furthermore, the Meeting authorized the Board of Directors, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions, to resolve on the transfer of own Series B shares in conjunction with the financing of any company acquisitions or other strategic investments, to cover costs related to the Company's share-related incentive programs and to adjust the company's capital structure. The amount of shares transferred may, however, not exceed the number of Series B shares held by the Company at the time of the Board of Directors' resolution on the transfer.

Long-term performance-based share program for 2026

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on the adoption of a long-term performance-based share program for 2026 ("PSP 2026"), and on the transfer of own shares in conjunction with PSP 2026.

The program includes the CEO and President and other members of the Executive Committee, senior executives within the Group's extended management team and additional selected key individuals, in total no more than 30 employees. The program entitles to allocation, free of charge, of Series B shares in Elekta following three years after the start of the program, provided continued employment in the Group and the fulfilment of certain performance targets. The maximum number of Series B shares that can be allotted is dependent on the degree of fulfilment of four performance targets, (i) total shareholder return ("relative TSR") compared to the OMXSPI index, (ii) revenue growth ("Revenue growth"), (iii) operating margin ("EBIT%") and (iv) reduction of CO2 equivalents from the operations.

For the PSP 2026, the minimum performance requirement regarding the relative TSR target is that Elekta's relative TSR outperforms the OMXSPI Index by at least +3 percent, and the maximum requirement is that Elekta's relative TSR outperforms the OMXSPI Index by at least +15 percent. The minimum requirement for the Revenue growth target is that Elekta's compounded average growth rate amounts to at least 4 percent, and the maximum requirement is that Elekta's compounded average growth rate amounts to at least 7 percent. The minimum requirement for the EBIT% target is that Elekta's operating margin, under certain assumptions, amounts to at least 14 percent in the last year of the relevant period, and the maximum requirement is that Elekta's operating margin, under the same assumptions and time period, amounts to at least 16 percent. For the target concerning reduction of CO2 equivalents, the minimum requirement is that emissions from Elekta's operations are decreased by at least 38 percent during 2026-2029, compared to the base year 2021-22, and the maximum requirement is a decrease by at least 40 percent.

Before the number of shares to be allocated is finally determined, the Board of Directors shall assess whether the allocation is reasonable in relation to the Company's financial results and position, conditions on the stock market and other relevant circumstances. The Board of Directors shall also be entitled to make other adjustments if there are significant changes in the Group or its external environment that result in the terms and conditions for allocation under PSP 2026 no longer being appropriate.

The total costs for PSP 2026, at maximum allocation of performance shares, are estimated at not more than SEK 84.8 million. The costs have been calculated as the sum of the salary costs, including social and administrative costs for the program. Administrative costs have been estimated to amount to less than SEK 1 million. If no allocation of performance shares is made, only administration costs will arise.

Furthermore, the Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on the transfer of not more than 1,533,619 Series B shares, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to participants in the PSP 2026, in order to ensure the delivery of performance shares in accordance with the terms of PSP 2026.

Contribution to Elekta Foundation

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a contribution to Elekta Foundation of up to SEK 10,000,000. Elekta Foundation was established by the Annual General Meeting's resolution on August 25, 2021, with the objective of improving access to, and quality of, cancer care with special focus on radiotherapy.

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For further information, please contact:

Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 575 2906, e-mail: Peter.Nyquist@elekta.com

Time zone: CEST (Central European Summer Time)

About Elekta

Elekta is shaping the standard of care, together with healthcare providers, by developing precision radiation medicine that brings advanced radiotherapy into routine clinical practice. Our solutions support consistent, efficient and personalized care, addressing evolving patient needs. Through adaptive radiotherapy, precision treatment delivery and integrated workflows, Elekta supports care teams across a range of clinical settings. Each year more than 2 million patients are treated using Elekta solutions across 130 countries. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with over 4,000 employees and offices in more than 40 countries. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com.