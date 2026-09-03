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WKN: A2AGAG | ISIN: SE0006143129 | Ticker-Symbol: P5H
Frankfurt
03.09.26 | 08:03
6,520 Euro
-0,46 % -0,030
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERNER INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERNER INDUSTRIER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 16:30 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Berner Industrier AB: Berner Industrier evaluates subsidiary

After a strategic review of the subsidiary Bullerbekämparen (Bullerbekämparen Svenska AB) in the light of the new financial targets of the Group, the board of directors of Berner Industrier has tasked group management with evaluating possible future options.

The company is one of the smallest group companies and is included in the Energy & Environment business area. In Berner Industrier's annual report it is stated that there is a goodwill item of 13.6 MSEK associated with the company.

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO, +46 8-501 567 90
caroline.reuterskiold@bernerindustrier.se

Henrik Nordin, CFO and deputy CEO, +46 8-501 567 90
henrik.nordin@bernerindustrier.se

About us

Berner Industrier is a Nordic industrial group in sustainable technology that operates in a number of attractive and growing niche markets. The Group offers innovative products and solutions that help solve the challenges of our societies through technology. Key areas include clean energy, clean water and sustainable use of resources. The Group consists of nine companies that together have about 250 employees across the Nordic region and annual revenues of about SEK 1,000 million. Berner Industrier was founded in 1897 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 2017. The share's ticker symbol is BERNER. Read more about us at bernerindustrier.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
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