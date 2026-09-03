Berner Industrier AB: Berner Industrier evaluates subsidiary

After a strategic review of the subsidiary Bullerbekämparen (Bullerbekämparen Svenska AB) in the light of the new financial targets of the Group, the board of directors of Berner Industrier has tasked group management with evaluating possible future options.

The company is one of the smallest group companies and is included in the Energy & Environment business area. In Berner Industrier's annual report it is stated that there is a goodwill item of 13.6 MSEK associated with the company.

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO, +46 8-501 567 90

caroline.reuterskiold@bernerindustrier.se

Henrik Nordin, CFO and deputy CEO, +46 8-501 567 90

henrik.nordin@bernerindustrier.se

About us

Berner Industrier is a Nordic industrial group in sustainable technology that operates in a number of attractive and growing niche markets. The Group offers innovative products and solutions that help solve the challenges of our societies through technology. Key areas include clean energy, clean water and sustainable use of resources. The Group consists of nine companies that together have about 250 employees across the Nordic region and annual revenues of about SEK 1,000 million. Berner Industrier was founded in 1897 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 2017. The share's ticker symbol is BERNER. Read more about us at bernerindustrier.se.