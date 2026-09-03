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WKN: 910249 | ISIN: US1474481041 | Ticker-Symbol: WA3
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 17:25
81,48 Euro
+1,04 % +0,84
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,0082,4619:37
82,0282,4219:37
Dow Jones News
03.09.2026 19:03 Uhr
270 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Casella and Waga Energy Bring Third RNG Facility Online at McKean Landfill

DJ Casella and Waga Energy Bring Third RNG Facility Online at McKean Landfill 

Waga Energy 
Casella and Waga Energy Bring Third RNG Facility Online at McKean Landfill 
03-Sep-2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Casella Waste Systems and Waga Energy Bring Third RNG Facility Online at McKean Landfill 
 
RUTLAND, Vt., September 3, 2026 - Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and 
resource management services company in the Eastern United States, and Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the 
production of Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") from landfills, announced the start of operations of the RNG production 
facility at the McKean Landfill in Mount Jewett, Pennsylvania. 
 
The McKean facility is the third to come online this year, following the successful commissioning of facilities at the 
Chemung County Landfill and the Hyland Landfill. Together, the three projects complete the partnership agreement signed 
in 2023. 
 
"Bringing this facility online at our McKean Landfill is another important step in our efforts to recover more value 
from the materials we manage," said Ned Coletta, President and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. "Our partnership with 
Waga Energy has always been focused on leveraging each other's strengths to drive economic and environmental benefits, 
and it's extremely gratifying to see the third facility come online and producing as anticipated." 
 
The facility uses Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology to upgrade landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG. With 
2,000 SCFM (3,200 m3/h) of installed processing capacity, McKean can generate up to 407,000 MMBtu (120 GWh) of 
renewable gas annually. Production will ramp up progressively as landfill gas volumes increase at the site. 
 
"The commissioning of the McKean WAGABOX unit is a strong testament to the commitment and execution capabilities of 
the Casella and Waga Energy teams," said Guénaël Prince, Chief Executive Officer of Waga Energy Inc. "This project also 
demonstrates the strength of a partnership model that creates long-term value for both partners by transforming 
landfill gas into a reliable source of renewable energy." 
 
The RNG produced on-site is injected directly into the National Fuel Gas network, supplying the region with a renewable 
alternative to fossil natural gas. The project is expected to avoid 31,000 tons of CO2-equivalent emissions each year, 
according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards. 
 
Under the terms of the agreement, Waga Energy fully funded the construction of each facility and will own and operate 
each of them for 20 years, while Casella and Waga Energy share the revenue generated from RNG sales. 

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc. 
 
Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to 
residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste 
collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For more information, 
visit www.casella.com. 
 
About Waga Energy 
 
Waga Energy produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill 
gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids 
that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy currently operates 
38 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 7.1 
million MMBtu (2.1 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 19 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each 
project initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga 
Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 
 
Safe Harbor Statement 
 
Certain matters discussed in this press release, including but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, 
beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, projections as to the anticipated benefits of the 
commercial agreement, the anticipated amounts of renewable natural gas to be produced and the anticipated impact of the 
commercial agreement and the renewable natural gas facilities on the Company's business and future financial and 
operating results are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as 
such by the context of the statements, including words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "may," 
"would," "intend," "estimate," "will," "guidance" and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or 
affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections 
about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions. The Company 
cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance 
disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's 
operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ 
materially from those described in its forward-looking statements. 
 
Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: project development timelines may 
extend past anticipated schedules; the Company may not fully recognize the expected financial benefits from the RNG 
facilities due to operational challenges, gas production levels, market or economic factors outside its control which 
may impact revenues and costs, or for other reasons; and potential regulatory changes could adversely impact 
operations. 
 
There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ 
materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, 
without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K for the 
fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange 
Commission in the future. 
 
The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new 
information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 

Contact Us 
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. 
 
Media Relations          Investor Relations  
Jeff Weld            Henry Baby, CFA 
Vice President of Communications Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance 
(802) 772-2234          (802) 417-3841

Waga Energy 

Alicia Fanni             Laurent Barbotin  
Marketing and Communications Manager Head of PR  
(786) 300-9545            +33 7 72 77 11 85  
alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2026-09-03_PR McKean RNG_EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2393606 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2393606 03-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2393606&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.