DJ Casella and Waga Energy Bring Third RNG Facility Online at McKean Landfill

Waga Energy Casella and Waga Energy Bring Third RNG Facility Online at McKean Landfill 03-Sep-2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Casella Waste Systems and Waga Energy Bring Third RNG Facility Online at McKean Landfill RUTLAND, Vt., September 3, 2026 - Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company in the Eastern United States, and Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") from landfills, announced the start of operations of the RNG production facility at the McKean Landfill in Mount Jewett, Pennsylvania. The McKean facility is the third to come online this year, following the successful commissioning of facilities at the Chemung County Landfill and the Hyland Landfill. Together, the three projects complete the partnership agreement signed in 2023. "Bringing this facility online at our McKean Landfill is another important step in our efforts to recover more value from the materials we manage," said Ned Coletta, President and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. "Our partnership with Waga Energy has always been focused on leveraging each other's strengths to drive economic and environmental benefits, and it's extremely gratifying to see the third facility come online and producing as anticipated." The facility uses Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology to upgrade landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG. With 2,000 SCFM (3,200 m3/h) of installed processing capacity, McKean can generate up to 407,000 MMBtu (120 GWh) of renewable gas annually. Production will ramp up progressively as landfill gas volumes increase at the site. "The commissioning of the McKean WAGABOX unit is a strong testament to the commitment and execution capabilities of the Casella and Waga Energy teams," said Guénaël Prince, Chief Executive Officer of Waga Energy Inc. "This project also demonstrates the strength of a partnership model that creates long-term value for both partners by transforming landfill gas into a reliable source of renewable energy." The RNG produced on-site is injected directly into the National Fuel Gas network, supplying the region with a renewable alternative to fossil natural gas. The project is expected to avoid 31,000 tons of CO2-equivalent emissions each year, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards. Under the terms of the agreement, Waga Energy fully funded the construction of each facility and will own and operate each of them for 20 years, while Casella and Waga Energy share the revenue generated from RNG sales. About Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For more information, visit www.casella.com. About Waga Energy Waga Energy produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy currently operates 38 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 7.1 million MMBtu (2.1 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 19 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). Safe Harbor Statement Certain matters discussed in this press release, including but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, projections as to the anticipated benefits of the commercial agreement, the anticipated amounts of renewable natural gas to be produced and the anticipated impact of the commercial agreement and the renewable natural gas facilities on the Company's business and future financial and operating results are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "would," "intend," "estimate," "will," "guidance" and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: project development timelines may extend past anticipated schedules; the Company may not fully recognize the expected financial benefits from the RNG facilities due to operational challenges, gas production levels, market or economic factors outside its control which may impact revenues and costs, or for other reasons; and potential regulatory changes could adversely impact operations. There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Contact Us Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Media Relations Investor Relations Jeff Weld Henry Baby, CFA Vice President of Communications Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance (802) 772-2234 (802) 417-3841

Waga Energy

Alicia Fanni Laurent Barbotin Marketing and Communications Manager Head of PR (786) 300-9545 +33 7 72 77 11 85 alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2026-09-03_PR McKean RNG_EN

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Waga Energy 5 Rue Raymond Chanas 38320 Eybens France Phone: (33) 772 771 185 E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Internet: www.waga-energy.com ISIN: FR0012532810 Euronext Ticker: WAGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2393606 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2393606 03-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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September 03, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)