DJ Waga Energy to produce RNG from landfill gas near Granada, Spain

Waga Energy Waga Energy to produce RNG from landfill gas near Granada, Spain 29-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Waga Energy to produce RNG from landfill gas near Granada, Spain Eybens (France), September 29, 2026 - Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfills, has signed a contract with FCC Medioambiente to upgrade the landfill gas of the Ecocentral site in Alhendín, in the province of Granada (Andalusia, Spain). FCC Medioambiente operates the site on behalf of the Diputación de Granada. Scheduled to start up in 2028, the unit will produce around 273,000 MMBtu (80 GWh) of RNG per year, equivalent to the annual gas consumption of approximately 16,000 households in Spain. Under the ten-year contract, Waga Energy will finance, build, own and operate a WAGABOX upgrading unit based on its patented technology, designed to treat up to 1,500 scfm (2,400 m3/h) of landfill gas. The RNG will be injected directly into the local gas grid via a connection of approximately 4 miles (6 kilometers) built as part of the project. Waga Energy will sell the RNG and share the revenue with FCC Medioambiente. By converting methane generated by waste into RNG, a substitute for fossil-based natural gas, the project will avoid the emission of approximately 19,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent per year. Baptiste Usquin, CEO of Waga Energy Spain, said: "The Ecocentral WAGABOX facility is a tangible example of the circular economy at work, transforming gas generated by waste into a local source of renewable energy. By creating economic value from this captured gas, the project will help turn a local environmental challenge into a resource for the region." The Ecocentral contract, signed in November 2025, marked Waga Energy's third project in Spain out of a total of 4 projects signed to date in the country, and is already counted in the 59 projects of the Waga Energy projects portfolio. About Waga Energy Founded in 2015, Waga Energy produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply households and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. As of the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates 38 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the United States, representing an installed capacity of more than 7.1 million MMBtu (2.1 TWh) per year. Twenty-one units are under construction in France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Canada and the United States. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and to the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). www.waga-energy.com Press contact Laurent Barbotin Head of Media Relations +33 772 771 185 laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2026-09-29_WagaEnergy_Granada EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Waga Energy 5 Rue Raymond Chanas 38320 Eybens France Phone: (33) 772 771 185 E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Internet: www.waga-energy.com ISIN: FR0012532810 Euronext Ticker: WAGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2407294 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2407294 29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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September 29, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)