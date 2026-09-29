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WE

WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AV
Stuttgart
29.09.26 | 21:46
23,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,00023,25022:07
23,05023,25021:59
Dow Jones News
29.09.2026 18:33 Uhr
344 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Waga Energy to produce RNG from landfill gas near Granada, Spain

DJ Waga Energy to produce RNG from landfill gas near Granada, Spain 

Waga Energy 
Waga Energy to produce RNG from landfill gas near Granada, Spain 
29-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Waga Energy to produce RNG from landfill gas near Granada, Spain 

Eybens (France), September 29, 2026 - Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural 
Gas (RNG) from landfills, has signed a contract with FCC Medioambiente to upgrade the landfill gas of the Ecocentral 
site in Alhendín, in the province of Granada (Andalusia, Spain). FCC Medioambiente operates the site on behalf of the 
Diputación de Granada. Scheduled to start up in 2028, the unit will produce around 273,000 MMBtu (80 GWh) of RNG per 
year, equivalent to the annual gas consumption of approximately 16,000 households in Spain. 

Under the ten-year contract, Waga Energy will finance, build, own and operate a WAGABOX upgrading unit based on its 
patented technology, designed to treat up to 1,500 scfm (2,400 m3/h) of landfill gas. The RNG will be injected directly 
into the local gas grid via a connection of approximately 4 miles (6 kilometers) built as part of the project. Waga 
Energy will sell the RNG and share the revenue with FCC Medioambiente. 

By converting methane generated by waste into RNG, a substitute for fossil-based natural gas, the project will avoid 
the emission of approximately 19,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent per year. 

Baptiste Usquin, CEO of Waga Energy Spain, said: "The Ecocentral WAGABOX facility is a tangible example of the 
circular economy at work, transforming gas generated by waste into a local source of renewable energy. By creating 
economic value from this captured gas, the project will help turn a local environmental challenge into a resource for 
the region." 

The Ecocentral contract, signed in November 2025, marked Waga Energy's third project in Spain out of a total of 4 
projects signed to date in the country, and is already counted in the 59 projects of the Waga Energy projects 
portfolio. 

About Waga Energy 
 
Founded in 2015, Waga Energy produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by 
upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly 
into the gas distribution networks that supply households and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural 
gas. As of the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates 38 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and 
the United States, representing an installed capacity of more than 7.1 million MMBtu (2.1 TWh) per year. Twenty-one 
units are under construction in France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Canada and the United States. Each project initiated by 
Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and to the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on 
Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). www.waga-energy.com 

Press contact 
 
Laurent Barbotin 
Head of Media Relations 
+33 772 771 185 
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 2026-09-29_WagaEnergy_Granada EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2407294 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2407294 29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2407294&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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