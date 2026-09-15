DJ Waga Energy to Produce Renewable Natural Gas at Eco-Hill Landfill, an LRS-Affiliated Site in Atkinson, Illinois

Waga Energy Waga Energy to Produce Renewable Natural Gas at Eco-Hill Landfill, an LRS-Affiliated Site in Atkinson, Illinois 15-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Waga Energy to Produce Renewable Natural Gas at the Eco-Hill Landfill, an LRS-Affiliated Site in Atkinson, IL Atkinson, IL - September 15, 2026 - Waga Energy has been selected to build, own and operate a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production unit at the Eco-Hill Landfill in Atkinson, Illinois, an affiliate of Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), one of the leading regional waste management companies in the Midwest. The facility will turn the gas naturally generated by the landfill into renewable energy for homes and businesses in the region. The unit will have an initial capacity of 3,000 SCFM and will be equipped with the WAGABOX technology, developed and patented by Waga Energy, which upgrades landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG for direct injection into the local gas grid. Once in operation, the facility will be able to produce up to approximately 610,000 MMBtu of RNG per year. By substituting fossil natural gas, the project will avoid the emissions of approximately 47,500 metric tons of CO2 equivalent per year, based on the calculation methodology of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The RNG produced at Eco-Hill will be injected into the local gas grid, giving homes and businesses in the region a reliable source of local renewable energy. Under a long-term agreement, Waga Energy will finance the unit and market the RNG it produces; in return, Eco-Hill Landfill will receive a share of the revenue generated by these sales. The unit is expected to reach commercial operation in 2028. The Eco-Hill Landfill, owned and operated by one of LRS's affiliated companies, currently accepts more than 1 million metric tons of municipal solid waste per year, most of it collected in the greater Chicago area. The gas naturally released as this waste decomposes will feed the future WAGABOX unit. The WAGABOX unit will be supplied with gas captured by the landfill's existing gas collection system, which is currently flared. The project will give this gas a new outlet, converting waste collected in Illinois into an energy resource for the Atkinson area and the wider region. "Partnering with Waga Energy to convert landfill gas into clean, renewable energy strengthens our region and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability," said Matt Spencer, CEO of LRS. "This project reduces significant emissions and delivers the kind of environmental leadership our customers expect from LRS." "We are honored to partner with LRS on this project," said Guénaël Prince, co-founder and CEO of Waga Energy Inc. "By producing high-quality RNG on site, we will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide the community with a reliable, local and renewable source of energy. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to environmental protection and to the people of Atkinson and Illinois." About Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across five states: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling and portable restroom rentals. LRS owns and operates more than 70 facilities and thrives on the passion of nearly 1,900 full-time employees. LRS has earned numerous accolades for its success, including being named in Crain's Chicago Business' Fast 50, NABR's Best and Brightest lists across the Midwest, and receiving the NWRA Facility of the Year award for its newest MRF, The Exchange. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com. About Waga Energy Waga Energy produces competitively priced renewable natural gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into gas grids that supply homes and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy currently operates 38 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada, and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 7.1 million MMBtu (2.1 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 20 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps drive the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). Contacts Lakeshore Recycling Systems Waga Energy Michelle Sklodowski VP of Marketing and Customer Experience Laurent Barbotin 815-277-7055 Head of Public Relations msklodowski@lrsrecycles.com +33 7 72 77 11 85 laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2026-09-15_PR-LRS_Waga Energy_EN

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Waga Energy 5 Rue Raymond Chanas 38320 Eybens France Phone: (33) 772 771 185 E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Internet: www.waga-energy.com ISIN: FR0012532810 Euronext Ticker: WAGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2399696 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2399696 15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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September 15, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)