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WE

WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AV
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 16:06
23,100 Euro
+0,43 % +0,100
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,90023,20019:03
22,95023,15018:54
Dow Jones News
15.09.2026 18:33 Uhr
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Waga Energy to Produce Renewable Natural Gas at Eco-Hill Landfill, an LRS-Affiliated Site in Atkinson, Illinois

DJ Waga Energy to Produce Renewable Natural Gas at Eco-Hill Landfill, an LRS-Affiliated Site in Atkinson, Illinois 

Waga Energy 
Waga Energy to Produce Renewable Natural Gas at Eco-Hill Landfill, an LRS-Affiliated Site in Atkinson, Illinois 
15-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Waga Energy to Produce Renewable Natural Gas at the Eco-Hill Landfill, an LRS-Affiliated Site in Atkinson, IL 
  
 
Atkinson, IL - September 15, 2026 - Waga Energy has been selected to build, own and operate a Renewable Natural Gas 
(RNG) production unit at the Eco-Hill Landfill in Atkinson, Illinois, an affiliate of Lakeshore Recycling Systems 
(LRS), one of the leading regional waste management companies in the Midwest. The facility will turn the gas naturally 
generated by the landfill into renewable energy for homes and businesses in the region. 
 
The unit will have an initial capacity of 3,000 SCFM and will be equipped with the WAGABOX technology, developed and 
patented by Waga Energy, which upgrades landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG for direct injection into the local gas 
grid. Once in operation, the facility will be able to produce up to approximately 610,000 MMBtu of RNG per year. 
 
By substituting fossil natural gas, the project will avoid the emissions of approximately 47,500 metric tons of CO2 
equivalent per year, based on the calculation methodology of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The RNG 
produced at Eco-Hill will be injected into the local gas grid, giving homes and businesses in the region a reliable 
source of local renewable energy. 
 
Under a long-term agreement, Waga Energy will finance the unit and market the RNG it produces; in return, Eco-Hill 
Landfill will receive a share of the revenue generated by these sales. The unit is expected to reach commercial 
operation in 2028. 
 
The Eco-Hill Landfill, owned and operated by one of LRS's affiliated companies, currently accepts more than 1 million 
metric tons of municipal solid waste per year, most of it collected in the greater Chicago area. The gas naturally 
released as this waste decomposes will feed the future WAGABOX unit. 
 
The WAGABOX unit will be supplied with gas captured by the landfill's existing gas collection system, which is 
currently flared. The project will give this gas a new outlet, converting waste collected in Illinois into an energy 
resource for the Atkinson area and the wider region. 
 
"Partnering with Waga Energy to convert landfill gas into clean, renewable energy strengthens our region and 
demonstrates our commitment to sustainability," said Matt Spencer, CEO of LRS. "This project reduces significant 
emissions and delivers the kind of environmental leadership our customers expect from LRS." 
 
 "We are honored to partner with LRS on this project," said Guénaël Prince, co-founder and CEO of Waga Energy Inc. "By 
producing high-quality RNG on site, we will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide the community with a reliable, 
local and renewable source of energy. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to environmental protection and 
to the people of Atkinson and Illinois." 
 
About Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) 
 
LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, 
LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial 
customers across five states: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers 
affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling and portable restroom rentals. LRS owns and operates more than 70 
facilities and thrives on the passion of nearly 1,900 full-time employees. LRS has earned numerous accolades for its 
success, including being named in Crain's Chicago Business' Fast 50, NABR's Best and Brightest lists across the 
Midwest, and receiving the NWRA Facility of the Year award for its newest MRF, The Exchange. The company provides safe, 
innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. 
To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com. 
 
About Waga Energy 
 
Waga Energy produces competitively priced renewable natural gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill 
gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into gas grids that 
supply homes and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy currently operates 38 RNG 
production units in France, Spain, Canada, and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 7.1 million 
MMBtu (2.1 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 20 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project 
initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps drive the energy transition. Waga 
Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 

Contacts 
 
Lakeshore Recycling Systems 
                Waga Energy 
Michelle Sklodowski 
VP of Marketing 
and Customer Experience      Laurent Barbotin 
815-277-7055            Head of Public Relations 
msklodowski@lrsrecycles.com    +33 7 72 77 11 85 
                  laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2026-09-15_PR-LRS_Waga Energy_EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2399696 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2399696 15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2399696&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.