

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 is seeing a late-summer rise in the U.S., with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saying virus levels are increasing in 49 states during the back-to-school season.



Even though overall COVID activity and emergency room visits remain very low, most states are reporting an increase. Rhode Island was the only state that reported no rise, while levels in Washington, D.C., remained unchanged.



Wastewater testing shows very high COVID levels in Texas and high levels in Mississippi. Several states, including California, Florida, Louisiana, Rhode Island and Washington, are reporting moderate levels. The highest levels are mainly being seen in the southern U.S.



The main strain currently spreading is a version of the XFG variant, also known as 'Stratus.' It was first identified in January 2025.



Experts say several factors may be behind the increase. Hot weather is pushing more people indoors, while back-to-school activities are leading to more gatherings. Changes in the virus and fading immunity from previous infections or vaccines may also play a role.



COVID symptoms can range from mild to severe and usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Common symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, a stuffy or runny nose, loss of taste or smell, tiredness, muscle or body aches, headache, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.



The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, as they can reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death. It also recommends good hygiene, such as covering coughs and sneezes, washing or sanitizing hands regularly, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.



Improving indoor air quality can also help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This can include opening windows to bring in fresh air, using air purifiers, or spending more time outdoors. Virus particles are less likely to build up outdoors than indoors.



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