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WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
03.09.26 | 18:46
2,490 Euro
+4,62 % +0,110
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ASIEN
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HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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2,4502,49020:27
2,4502,49020:28
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 19:30 Uhr
179 Leser
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Hisense Unveils AI-Powered "Companion Living" at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is showcasing its vision of "Companion Living" at IFA 2026 under the theme "Innovating a Brighter Life," bringing AI into everyday experiences through its V AIOS and AI Companion Suite.

At the center is V AIOS, the next evolution of VIDAA OS, built around four core AI capabilities: Sense, Think, Communicate and Execute. Together, these capabilities enable V AIOS to sense people, devices, and their surroundings, understand context and intent, communicate naturally across people and devices, and coordinate content, devices and services to take action on the user's behalf. The result is a more intuitive and human-centered foundation for intelligent living.

Building on this AI foundation, the AI Companion Suite brings intelligence into three everyday areas: Cooking, Laundry, and Air & Energy. In the kitchen, intelligence comes together across the space to make cooking feel effortless. By understanding individual food preferences, available ingredients and context, the kitchen can coordinate the refrigerator, oven and other appliances to recommend what to make and guide the cooking process-transforming what's in the fridge into a dinner made just for you.

In laundry, the same intelligence helps take the guesswork out of garment care, recognizing fabrics and coordinating washing and drying for the way each item should be treated. In the living space, the UR9 serves as a gateway to the connected home, bringing together comfort and energy management to adapt airflow and the home environment around people and conditions.

Together, these innovations demonstrate how AI can move beyond individual smart devices to become a more proactive, personalized and effortless part of everyday life.

Beyond the home, Hisense also announced its partnership with UEFA EURO 2028, marking its fourth consecutive UEFA European Championship partnership, following its collaborations around the 2016, 2020 and 2024 tournaments. From everyday living to global sporting moments, Hisense continues to bring its vision of "Innovating a Brighter Life" to life through technology that brings people closer.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026H1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-unveils-ai-powered-companion-living-at-ifa-2026-302869280.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.