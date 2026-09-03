

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $329.223 million, or $2.92 per share. This compares with $370.905 million, or $3.10 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $2.415 billion from $2.525 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $329.223 Mln. vs. $370.905 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.92 vs. $3.10 last year. -Revenue: $2.415 Bln vs. $2.525 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.93 To $ 0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.290 B To $ 2.320 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.48 To $ 9.73 Full year revenue guidance: $ 10.350 B To $ 10.500 B



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