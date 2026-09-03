

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS):



Earnings: -$3.369 million in Q4 vs. -$17.578 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zscaler, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $198.195 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Revenue: $898.185 million in Q4 vs. $719.226 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.15 To $ 1.16 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 935 M To $ 939 M



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