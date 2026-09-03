

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Samsara Inc. (IOT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.2 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $16.8 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.



Second-quarter revenue was $508.4 million, up 30% year over year, while annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose 30% to $2.125 billion.



Net new ARR increased 28% year over year to $134.1 million. Customers generating more than $1 million in ARR contributed over $500 million of ARR, up more than 50% for the third consecutive quarter.



For the full fiscal 2027 outlook, Samsara expects revenues of $2.043 billion to $2.047 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.76 to $0.78.



For the third quarter, the company expects revenues of $514 million to $516 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.18 to $0.19.



'Samsara delivered another quarter of durable and efficient growth, crossing $2.1 billion in ARR with 30% year-over-year growth for the third consecutive quarter,' said Sanjit Biswas, CEO and co-founder of Samsara. 'Our large customers continue to drive our momentum, and customer adoption of some of our latest AI features is up more than 4x in the last two months. We're innovating at an unprecedented pace and are excited to deliver even greater impact for our customers who keep the global economy running.'



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