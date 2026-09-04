

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude and xAI's Grok experienced outages on Thursday morning, with users reporting problems across all three major AI platforms. Downdetector showed a sharp rise in reports, while the companies' own status pages confirmed service issues.



Anthropic said its Claude dashboard was experiencing outages affecting its Opus 4.8 and Opus 5 models, while other models had returned to normal error levels. OpenAI reported elevated errors affecting ChatGPT and Codex, while xAI said Grok was experiencing issues and that it was working to resolve them.



Google's Gemini also faced some reported problems, although Google had not confirmed an outage at the time. The simultaneous disruptions were notable because all three AI services rely on large-scale cloud infrastructure.



Microsoft Azure was also experiencing outages, raising speculation that its service problems could be contributing to the disruptions affecting ChatGPT, Claude and Grok.



User reports for ChatGPT climbed rapidly from more than 5,000 to over 74,000 on Downdetector as the morning progressed, while OpenAI said it was investigating the issue.



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