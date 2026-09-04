

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google DeepMind and Google Research have introduced WeatherNext 3, a new artificial intelligence model designed to deliver faster and more detailed global weather forecasts.



Google plans to use the technology to improve weather information across Search, Google Maps and Gemini, while also making it available through its cloud platforms.



WeatherNext 3 has reportedly outperformed other leading AI weather models as well as traditional forecasting systems from the U.S. National Weather Service and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts in tests covering temperature, wind speed and humidity.



The model can produce forecasts at a resolution of up to 5 kilometres, compared with the wider areas covered by many existing AI systems. Google also said its rainfall forecasts have improved by 60 percent compared with WeatherNext 2, while the new model can generate hourly forecasts instead of updates every six hours.



WeatherNext 3 is 2.4 times larger than its predecessor and can use real-time satellite observations collected hourly. Google said the improvements could make forecasts more useful for agriculture, renewable energy and communities in regions where access to expensive forecasting infrastructure remains limited.



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