

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release July numbers for household spending and leading index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Spending is expected to rise 2.6 percent on month and fall 1.6 percent on year after sinking 6.4 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year in June. The leading index was flat on month in June with a score of 116.5, while the coincident was up 0.6 percent.



Singapore will see July figures for retail sales; in June, sales were up 1.0 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year.



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